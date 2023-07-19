Bitcoin
Finance

Ex-FTX COO Constance Wang Joins Crypto Fund Sino Global

Matthew Graham, Sino Global’s founder and CEO, was a close associate of Sam Bankman-Fried during FTX’s rise.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconJul 19, 2023 at 7:49 a.m. UTC
FTX Spelled in Letter Blocks (CraigRJD/Getty)

FTX Spelled in Letter Blocks (CraigRJD/Getty)

Constance Wang, described as Sam Bankman-Fried’s “right hand” in his fundraising drive, has joined crypto fund Sino Global Capital as its head of gaming, according to a report from Bloomberg which was confirmed by the fund’s founder and CEO Matthew Graham.

Wang joined FTX in 2019, and had previously worked as an analyst at Credit Suisse as well as a business development lead at Huobi after graduating from the National University of Singapore in 2015. She reportedly lived in Bankman-Fried’s luxury penthouse in the Bahamas, where the occupants were reportedly engaged in romantic relationships.

Graham is also a former close confidant of Bankman-Fried, and Sino Global had deep ties to FTX beyond just an equity investment.

While Wang helped run Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, and has been subpoenaed by FTX’s creditors, she has not been accused of any wrongdoing or named in a suit with regard to the collapse of FTX or Alameda.

Read more: Bankman-Fried’s Cabal of Roommates in the Bahamas Ran His Crypto Empire – and Dated. Other Employees Have Lots of Questions

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

