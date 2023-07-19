Ex-FTX COO Constance Wang Joins Crypto Fund Sino Global
Matthew Graham, Sino Global’s founder and CEO, was a close associate of Sam Bankman-Fried during FTX’s rise.
Constance Wang, described as Sam Bankman-Fried’s “right hand” in his fundraising drive, has joined crypto fund Sino Global Capital as its head of gaming, according to a report from Bloomberg which was confirmed by the fund’s founder and CEO Matthew Graham.
Wang joined FTX in 2019, and had previously worked as an analyst at Credit Suisse as well as a business development lead at Huobi after graduating from the National University of Singapore in 2015. She reportedly lived in Bankman-Fried’s luxury penthouse in the Bahamas, where the occupants were reportedly engaged in romantic relationships.
Graham is also a former close confidant of Bankman-Fried, and Sino Global had deep ties to FTX beyond just an equity investment.
While Wang helped run Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, and has been subpoenaed by FTX’s creditors, she has not been accused of any wrongdoing or named in a suit with regard to the collapse of FTX or Alameda.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.