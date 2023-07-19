Blockchain Capital Leads $40M Round for Crypto Firm RISC Zero
The startup creates developer tooling that helps build zero-proof software for improved security and computational power.
RISC Zero, creator of infrastructure that helps developers build zero-proof software, has raised $40 million in a Series A round led by crypto-focused investment firm Blockchain Capital.
The funds will help RISC Zero bring its Bonsai computing platform to market. Other investors in the round included Galaxy Digital, IOSG, RockawayX, Maven 11, Fenbushi Capital, Delphi Digital, Algaé Ventures, IOBC, Tribute Labs’ Zero Dao, and Alchemy, according to a press release provided to CoinDesk.
The Series A is yet another example that infrastructure projects continue to raise capital despite the extended crypto winter.
Zero-knowledge proofs use cryptography to mathematically validate a transaction while preserving the privacy of that transaction. In March 2022, RISC Zero released an open-source, zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) that allowed developers to build zk proofs that could be executed on any computer using standard traditional or blockchain-focused programming languages.
The forthcoming Bonsai computing platform is a decentralized proving engine that allows developers to easily integrate zk proofs into their applications and chains for improved security and complex computations.
“For developers who are new to crypto, RISC Zero’s technology will allow them to build applications using tools and languages they are more familiar with while imposing many fewer restrictions on the complexity of the code,” RISC Zero CEO Brian Retford told CoinDesk in an email.
RISC Zero previously raised $12 million in Aug. 2022 in a Bain Capital-led seed funding round.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.