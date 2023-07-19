Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Expands Operations in Paraguay After Securing 2 Hydropower Contracts

Bitcoin
$29,955.71+0.78%
Ethereum
$1,906.95+1.14%
XRP
$0.80727879+7.37%
Binance Coin
$241.40+1.02%
Cardano
$0.31178200+3.11%
Solana
$26.42+5.25%
Dogecoin
$0.07016020+3.60%
Tron
$0.08005440+1.04%
Polygon
$0.74397793+0.69%
Litecoin
$92.54+2.84%
Polkadot
$5.19+1.22%
Avalanche
$13.99+1.32%
Bitcoin Cash
$245.34+1.67%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,955.95+0.78%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000779+2.21%
Uniswap
$5.87-0.22%
Stellar
$0.14927000+17.75%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.02%
Chainlink
$6.94+1.28%
Monero
$168.10+1.81%
Cosmos
$9.22+0.72%
Ethereum Classic
$18.86+1.67%
Toncoin
$1.36-1.54%
Filecoin
$4.30+1.77%
Lido DAO
$2.07+3.37%
Hedera
$0.05543580+6.78%
Internet Computer
$4.07+2.20%
Aptos
$7.57+0.49%
Arbitrum
$1.26+1.67%
Cronos
$0.05976176+0.61%
Quant
$101.01+1.85%
VeChain
$0.01917913+1.31%
NEAR Protocol
$1.47+1.54%
The Graph
$0.11662520+1.44%
Aave
$72.14+1.81%
Optimism
$1.54+6.65%
Elrond
$36.17+1.13%
Maker
$981.06+9.83%
Synthetix
$2.76+5.06%
Algorand
$0.11332728+0.89%
Stacks
$0.63084221+0.41%
BitDAO
$0.58932216+13.52%
The Sandbox
$0.44051241+1.06%
EOS
$0.75832100+1.49%
Immutable X
$0.72957860+1.05%
Tezos
$0.83750400+1.88%
Theta
$0.77218421+2.91%
ApeCoin
$2.06+1.82%
Bitcoin SV
$38.93+10.30%
Axie Infinity
$6.40+2.88%
Decentraland
$0.40082704+0.76%
Injective Protocol
$9.01+1.31%
Fantom
$0.25593976+0.87%
Render Token
$1.89+0.97%
Curve DAO Token
$0.78891832+0.68%
Rocket Pool
$34.06-1.19%
Flow
$0.63446093+1.79%
Gala
$0.02598798-1.21%
NEO
$8.96+0.95%
eCash
$0.00003130+2.93%
Kava.io
$0.90813208+2.04%
Chiliz
$0.07899888+0.96%
Paxos Dollar
$0.97885432-2.00%
Luna Classic
$0.00008790+1.01%
IOTA
$0.18354980-0.12%
Compound
$71.15+3.05%
PAX Gold
$1,938.55-0.37%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+0.61%
Mina
$0.45508346+0.12%
Woo Network
$0.21353960+0.03%
Dash
$32.19+1.45%
Zilliqa
$0.02180630+2.41%
dYdX
$2.09+3.68%
Nexo
$0.63095948+1.41%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83840522+1.83%
1inch Network
$0.33951041-4.35%
PancakeSwap
$1.51+0.18%
Enjin
$0.31032445+1.24%
Convex Finance
$3.90+1.00%
Gnosis
$118.23+1.81%
Mask Network
$3.67+2.39%
THORChain
$0.99906655+1.91%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20025000+0.70%
Qtum
$2.72+1.56%
Loopring
$0.22764462+0.58%
Flare
$0.01362400+0.78%
NEM
$0.02930269+0.98%
Zcash
$31.31+1.07%
BLUR
$0.33367119+2.72%
Stepn
$0.23429293-1.12%
Oasis Network
$0.05018650+2.08%
Celo
$0.49912045-4.05%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.74+0.63%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.88+1.93%
FLOKI
$0.00002413+1.89%
Fetch.ai
$0.22605476+1.08%
Holo
$0.00132430+1.68%
Illuvium
$41.19+1.47%
Ravencoin
$0.01936463+2.33%
Yearn Finance
$6,927.91+1.52%
Decred
$14.82+1.16%
Helium
$1.56+0.88%
ICON
$0.23014905+0.38%
Kusama
$23.95+0.12%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.64753400+4.55%
SXP
$0.36449393+0.86%
Ankr
$0.02505535+1.63%
Golem
$0.20198323+2.37%
EthereumPoW
$1.86+0.70%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000003.00%
Audius
$0.18723149+0.79%
Balancer
$4.70+1.29%
Waves
$1.95+1.79%
IoTeX
$0.02040443+2.94%
Astar
$0.04290627+1.42%
JasmyCoin
$0.00390843+0.93%
0x
$0.21066282+0.40%
Wax
$0.05191588+1.80%
Siacoin
$0.00333376+1.11%
TerraUSD
$0.01702460+9.61%
Ocean Protocol
$0.38323028-2.09%
Moonbeam
$0.23985082+0.05%
Aragon
$4.07+0.53%
SafePal
$0.43971357+0.14%
Band Protocol
$1.20+1.81%
Harmony
$0.01218537-0.46%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19219546-0.27%
Biconomy
$0.23524532-0.61%
Sushiswap
$0.71001709+0.49%
Skale
$0.02902187+1.39%
Gains Network
$4.36+2.16%
Synapse
$0.69564824-2.13%
Stargate Finance
$0.64574994+4.01%
DigiByte
$0.00801256+2.51%
Polymath Network
$0.13840000+1.75%
Lisk
$0.84189035-0.22%
Joe
$0.35287324+2.31%
Axelar
$0.34913485+2.82%
UMA Protocol
$1.59+1.54%
Amp
$0.00202788-0.18%
Cartesi
$0.15305219+1.40%
Livepeer
$3.98-4.96%
Horizen
$8.06+2.10%
Kyber Network
$0.59417979+1.05%
Liquity
$1.15+0.85%
Verge
$0.00609314+3.98%
OriginTrail
$0.25658283+0.60%
PlayDapp
$0.17151171+1.67%
Nano
$0.70464677+2.37%
API3
$1.07+0.21%
Nervos Network
$0.00275730-0.11%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01835788-0.54%
OMG Network
$0.62431872+0.24%
iExec RLC
$1.20+0.44%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+2.01%
Celer Network
$0.01522207+1.15%
Numeraire
$13.08+0.29%
Steem
$0.18571110+1.40%
Syscoin
$0.11235018+1.19%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.28-2.87%
Radicle
$1.57+0.61%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Coin98
$0.14623421-0.30%
Dent
$0.00078814+0.76%
Secret
$0.35659884-0.92%
SPACE ID
$0.26287944+1.19%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.00+0.98%
Merit Circle
$0.19151810+5.84%
MetisDAO
$17.13-3.00%
Adventure Gold
$0.92248175-0.37%
Celsius
$0.16653680+0.83%
Civic
$0.08720762+1.46%
Braintrust
$0.28133180-3.72%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00166218+2.65%
Chromia
$0.11830257+2.93%
Powerledger
$0.15684234+1.14%
Ren
$0.06716010+5.58%
WINkLink
$0.00006862-0.15%
Gitcoin
$1.06+4.70%
Marlin
$0.00794021+0.68%
Hashflow
$0.36316297+3.07%
COTI
$0.05184336+1.52%
Keep Network
$0.11447502+0.55%
NKN
$0.09488008+1.12%
Bifrost
$0.04429023+1.99%
Request
$0.07841244+0.48%
MOBOX
$0.28887975+1.30%
Galxe
$1.28+4.56%
WazirX
$0.12552700+1.20%
Bancor
$0.38169181+0.12%
Spell Token
$0.00048175+0.88%
Sun Token
$0.00572124-0.93%
Raydium
$0.24685493+12.64%
Stormx
$0.00485115+0.18%
ARPA
$0.05001779+2.47%
Aavegotchi
$0.95221620+0.88%
SuperRare
$0.07806631+2.41%
Boba Network
$0.13269440-1.41%
Storj
$0.31155640+4.12%
XYO Network
$0.00353510-1.14%
CEEK VR
$0.05089469-0.84%
Badger DAO
$2.15+2.56%
LCX
$0.05332964-0.70%
Alien Worlds
$0.01136223+0.92%
Index Chain
$0.05436508+2.14%
TrueFi
$0.03720707-0.04%
Voyager Token
$0.13275580-0.37%
Origin Protocol
$0.07692838-1.21%
RACA
$0.00011494+3.56%
Reef
$0.00165734+1.15%
GAS
$2.66+1.19%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50364185+1.49%
Moonriver
$5.04-0.96%
Serum
$0.09725520+1.96%
Saitama
$0.00077200-0.73%
Quickswap
$73.55+2.86%
LooksRare
$0.05832548+1.00%
Polkastarter
$0.31094279-0.39%
Orchid
$0.05042242+1.33%
Keep3rV1
$56.98+0.58%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24701435+3.37%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14651135+0.53%
Onyxcoin
$0.00111253+0.43%
DIA
$0.25658894-0.01%
BarnBridge
$2.90+0.74%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.83-9.21%
Alchemix
$14.09+1.64%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12485055+3.95%
Enzyme
$17.13-0.72%
Bluzelle
$0.06000869+0.66%
MXC
$0.00979789-2.35%
district0x
$0.03092097-9.06%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14985298+2.20%
CLV
$0.03642718+1.44%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.17%
Star Atlas
$0.00154275+1.94%
StaFi
$0.30756761+0.71%
Harvest Finance
$25.32+0.67%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00417988+5.36%
Rarible
$1.08-2.24%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01422833-2.19%
Tokemak
$0.65686769+0.41%
Augur
$1.28+26.00%
Quantstamp
$0.01192376-7.99%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03338751+3.52%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.47-1.48%
Pepe
$0.00000154+2.28%
Threshold
$0.02390171+0.91%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10207982+1.63%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.00%
Dai
$1.00-0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Expands Operations in Paraguay After Securing 2 Hydropower Contracts

The company will be able to add up to 150 megawatts of energy capacity through the two agreements.

By Andrés Engler
AccessTimeIconJul 19, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. UTC
A Bitfarms mining facility in Washington State, U.S. (Eliza Gkritsi/CoinDesk)

A Bitfarms mining facility in Washington State, U.S. (Eliza Gkritsi/CoinDesk)

Bitcoin miner Bitfarms (BITF) has secured two power purchase agreements in Paraguay to add up to 150 megawatts (MW) of hydropower capacity.

Bitfarms said on Wednesday that one deal, worth up to 50 MW, is located in Villarrica, close to where Bitfarms already has operations, while the second deal, worth up to 100MW, is located in Yguazu, close to the Itaipu hydroelectric power plant.

“Paraguay has access to an abundance of surplus renewable power, and these acquisitions secure valuable, yet limited, sustainable energy contracts while broadening our foothold in a resource-rich country,” Geoff Morphy, CEO of Bitfarms, said in a statement.

Bitfarms plans to start the construction in Villarica in the first quarter of 2023, with the construction of a substation first and a mining facility later. In Yguazu, on the other hand, the company has the opportunity to build a new farm of up to 100 MW, although the starting date has yet to be determined.

In both locations, Bitfarms said the price per kilowatt hour (kWh) will be $0.039 before value-added tax and wouldn’t be adjusted for inflation.

In May, Bitfarms announced that it accelerated its stated timeframe for reaching 6 exahash/second (EH/s) of computing power by the end of the third quarter, and its per-share loss narrowed significantly on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Bitfarms currently has 11 farms, which are located in Canada, the United States, Paraguay and Argentina.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Andrés Engler
Andrés Engler

Andrés Engler is a CoinDesk editor based in Argentina, where he covers the Latin American crypto ecosystem. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @andresengler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.