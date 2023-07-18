Prime Trust Put Into Receivership Amid Shortfall in Funds, Charges It Misused Customer Money
The company is in an “unsafe or unsound condition” to conduct business, a filing with Nevada’s Department of Business and Industry Financial Institutions Division stated.
Crypto custodian Prime Trust has been ordered by the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada, where the company has its headquarters, to be put into receivership after the state ordered the company to cease all activities amid a shortfall in customer funds and accusations that it used customer funds to meet withdrawal requests.
According to the filing with Nevada’s Department of Business and Industry Financial Institutions Division, Prime Trust’s overall financial condition has been “considerably deteriorated to a critically deficient level” which leaves the company in an “unsafe or unsound condition to transact business.”
The company’s operations will be taken over by John Guedry, president of Bank of Nevada, the filing stated.
The Nevada regulator announced in June that it had filed to take over the company and freeze all of its businesses after it alleged Prime Trust of near insolvency. The order came hours after fellow crypto custodian BitGo terminated its acquisition of the company.
The request for receivership stated that Prime Trust owed its clients north of $85 million in fiat, and only had about $3 million in fiat currency on hand. The company owed a further $69.5 million in crypto to customers, and had $68.6 million in crypto on hand, the filing said.
The filing also accused Prime Trust of using money from its customer accounts to satisfy requests for withdrawals from its “legacy wallets.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.