Crypto VC Firm Polychain Capital Raises $200M for Fourth Fund: Fortune
The crypto-focused firm has also cut three members of its research and development staff, Fortune reported.
Blockchain-focused venture capital (VC) firm Polychain Capital has raised around $200 million in an initial close for its fourth crypto venture capital fund, Fortune reported citing a person familiar with the matter.
Fortune said that Polychain still plans to raise $400 million in total for the fund, which matches the targeted amount in an April filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its Polychain Ventures IV (Parallel) LP fund. The filing shows that the fund had not raised any capital yet.
The VC firm has also let go of three members of its around 15-member research team as it shifts its investing focus, Fortune said citing the person.
Polychain Capital was founded in 2016 by early Coinbase employee Olaf Carlson-Wee. The firm has about $2.6 billion in assets under management, Fortune said citing Pitchbook data. The extended crypto winter has put pressure on the crypto investment landscape for both startups and the venture capital firms that back them.
Polychain Capital didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by CoinDesk.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.