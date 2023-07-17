Binance Slashes Worker Benefits as Profit Falls: WSJ

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, Binance’s CEO, however, told workers in a company meeting on Friday that Binance was still profitable and had not been impacted by the recent lawsuit against it by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to attendees at the meeting that spoke to the Journal. He did say, though, that there could be additional layoffs every three to six months and that he did not know if and when the worker benefits that had been cut would be coming back.