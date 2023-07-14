XRP Gets Binance.US Listing as Exchange Joins Rivals’ Embrace
Binance.US joins rival crypto exchanges including Coinbase, Kraken, Bitstamp in listing XRP for trading.
Binance.US opened trading for Ripple's XRP token Friday morning, joining rival crypto exchanges that listed the token on their platforms after a U.S. federal court ruled yesterday that the secondary sales of XRP on exchanges cannot be considered a security.
In addition to trading XRP on Binance.US, crypto investors can deposit and withdraw XRP on the exchange, according to Binance's support webpage.
Binance's recent announcement follows several exchanges such as Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp re-listing XRP on their platforms.
