PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

XRP Gets Binance.US Listing as Exchange Joins Rivals’ Embrace

Binance.US joins rival crypto exchanges including Coinbase, Kraken, Bitstamp in listing XRP for trading.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconJul 14, 2023 at 3:22 p.m. UTC
Binance.US opened for XRP trading. (mcmurryjulie/Pixabay)

Binance.US opened for XRP trading. (mcmurryjulie/Pixabay)

Binance.US opened trading for Ripple's XRP token Friday morning, joining rival crypto exchanges that listed the token on their platforms after a U.S. federal court ruled yesterday that the secondary sales of XRP on exchanges cannot be considered a security.

In addition to trading XRP on Binance.US, crypto investors can deposit and withdraw XRP on the exchange, according to Binance's support webpage.

Binance's recent announcement follows several exchanges such as Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp re-listing XRP on their platforms.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.



Sage D. Young
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

