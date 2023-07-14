Bitcoin
Finance

Binance Cut 1,000 Workers in Recent Weeks: WSJ

The layoffs were happening globally as the exchange deals with regulatory challenges and ongoing investigations.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconJul 14, 2023 at 4:50 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 14, 2023 at 4:52 p.m. UTC
(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Crypto exchange Binance has laid off over 1,000 people globally in recent weeks amid its ongoing legal investigation from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory challenges, a source told the Wall Street Journal.

More than a third of the staff at Binance – which totaled about 8,000 prior to the layoffs – could eventually be affected by the job cuts, the source said.

A spokesperson for Binance confirmed the layoffs to the WSJ without specifying the exact number.

“As we prepare for the next major bull cycle, it has become clear that we need to focus on talent density across the organization to ensure we remain nimble and dynamic,” the spokesperson said.

Read more: Binance Says 'Reevaluating' Roles After Report of Layoffs

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk covering U.S. crypto exchanges and Wall Street. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks where she talked about the market. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

