Telegram Merchants Gain Access to In-App Crypto Payments for First Time

Bitcoin
$30,579.08-0.37%
Ethereum
$1,883.02-0.22%
Binance Coin
$246.57-0.56%
XRP
$0.47305038+0.00%
Cardano
$0.28844500-1.16%
Dogecoin
$0.06537966+0.19%
Solana
$22.14+0.58%
Litecoin
$100.99+4.62%
Polygon
$0.77383372+5.36%
Tron
$0.07827963+0.44%
Polkadot
$5.25+0.08%
Bitcoin Cash
$285.27+0.72%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,582.72-0.29%
Avalanche
$13.19-0.24%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000753-0.02%
Uniswap
$5.37+1.17%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.00%
Chainlink
$6.41+2.65%
Monero
$162.92-1.06%
Ethereum Classic
$19.09+0.87%
Cosmos
$9.14-0.83%
Stellar
$0.09700800-0.27%
Filecoin
$4.27-0.60%
Internet Computer
$4.20+0.03%
Lido DAO
$1.92-0.12%
Hedera
$0.04857723+0.04%
Aptos
$7.04+0.23%
Crypto.com
$0.05764943+0.21%
Quant
$101.57+0.12%
Arbitrum
$1.13+0.41%
VeChain
$0.01917018+1.46%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35+0.57%
Aave
$76.62+0.65%
The Graph
$0.11792817+2.15%
Stacks
$0.67892578+0.60%
Elrond
$35.16-1.46%
Algorand
$0.10593167-3.23%
EOS
$0.72666500-0.93%
Maker
$896.86-2.04%
Optimism
$1.25+1.11%
The Sandbox
$0.42669062+0.41%
Tezos
$0.85012300+1.81%
Fantom
$0.28103505+2.40%
Theta
$0.77866195+2.46%
Bitcoin SV
$39.79-1.02%
Render Token
$1.98-0.94%
Decentraland
$0.39603758+0.76%
Immutable X
$0.69700912-0.06%
Rocket Pool
$36.04-1.62%
Axie Infinity
$6.07+1.51%
BitDAO
$0.48129666+4.15%
ApeCoin
$1.87-1.94%
Curve DAO Token
$0.79322533-0.02%
Synthetix
$2.07+0.75%
Injective Protocol
$8.10-0.05%
NEO
$9.13+1.04%
eCash
$0.00003300-2.15%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.14%
Flow
$0.58239275-1.64%
Gala
$0.02438252-1.37%
Kava.io
$0.94215681-11.35%
Chiliz
$0.07730975-0.92%
IOTA
$0.18231860+0.33%
PAX Gold
$1,947.35+1.32%
Luna Classic
$0.00008394+0.76%
Compound
$70.60+5.20%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-2.69%
Mina
$0.45534158+0.77%
Dash
$33.70+0.23%
Woo Network
$0.22142071+0.28%
Nexo
$0.64014355+4.40%
Zilliqa
$0.02094309+0.46%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.82931269-0.99%
dYdX
$1.87+0.74%
Convex Finance
$4.02-1.38%
PancakeSwap
$1.51+1.06%
1inch Network
$0.32139730-2.35%
Gnosis
$116.05+1.38%
Enjin
$0.29939466-0.35%
THORChain
$0.99387113-0.06%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19636000+1.02%
Mask Network
$3.53+3.61%
Loopring
$0.23209765+1.94%
Qtum
$2.76-0.89%
NEM
$0.02945595-10.24%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.58+2.46%
Zcash
$30.41+3.72%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.84+3.49%
Stepn
$0.22885183+3.46%
Oasis Network
$0.04941869+2.30%
FLOKI
$0.00002493-0.41%
Celo
$0.48698818-1.86%
BLUR
$0.32319808-0.54%
Decred
$16.01+4.17%
Fetch.ai
$0.22850286+7.01%
Flare
$0.01314923-0.42%
Illuvium
$41.70+1.27%
Yearn Finance
$7,043.66+0.38%
Holo
$0.00130326-0.38%
Ravencoin
$0.01942186+0.64%
Helium
$1.53+5.53%
ICON
$0.22699376+1.35%
Kusama
$24.24+1.25%
SXP
$0.36799997-0.62%
EthereumPoW
$1.93+0.85%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.86%
Ankr
$0.02464877-0.28%
Waves
$2.00-2.01%
Balancer
$4.69+2.01%
JasmyCoin
$0.00406801-1.21%
Golem
$0.19653119-0.46%
Audius
$0.18243347+0.87%
Astar
$0.04232070-0.98%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.58769315-0.43%
IoTeX
$0.01926289+2.88%
0x
$0.21215422+0.78%
Siacoin
$0.00330781-0.15%
SafePal
$0.45268863+1.86%
Aragon
$4.16+1.16%
Wax
$0.05000792-0.97%
Moonbeam
$0.24032630+0.42%
Ocean Protocol
$0.36798508+3.23%
Band Protocol
$1.20+0.54%
Gains Network
$4.89+5.54%
Harmony
$0.01202108+1.15%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19892349-10.19%
Biconomy
$0.23686141+1.67%
Stargate Finance
$0.67214804+2.78%
DigiByte
$0.00808534-0.78%
Polymath Network
$0.14426191+7.63%
Skale
$0.02788712-0.04%
Sushiswap
$0.64705796+0.41%
Livepeer
$4.39+1.02%
Lisk
$0.85781303-0.25%
Synapse
$0.64561273+1.30%
Axelar
$0.37433395+0.72%
Cartesi
$0.16172332+2.04%
Joe
$0.34748022-0.71%
TerraUSD
$0.01213022-0.27%
UMA Protocol
$1.62+0.85%
Horizen
$8.41+3.29%
Amp
$0.00202779+0.64%
Kyber Network
$0.61294828+6.37%
Verge
$0.00628843-5.34%
Liquity
$1.12+7.85%
OriginTrail
$0.26304942+4.74%
PlayDapp
$0.17504438-3.57%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01977565+3.46%
Nano
$0.72757104-0.92%
Steem
$0.21478689+0.21%
Nervos Network
$0.00275209-2.41%
iExec RLC
$1.24+1.71%
API3
$1.01-0.83%
Celer Network
$0.01542991-0.40%
OMG Network
$0.61710564-1.76%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+1.64%
Secret
$0.40190370-0.92%
Syscoin
$0.11828868+0.56%
Numeraire
$13.15+1.07%
Powerledger
$0.18771799+13.28%
Radicle
$1.61+0.80%
Braintrust
$0.31829455-2.19%
MetisDAO
$18.14-2.90%
Coin98
$0.14791683-0.68%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.03-0.03%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.15-1.59%
SPACE ID
$0.25955308+0.77%
Dent
$0.00077101+0.61%
Merit Circle
$0.18211209+10.37%
Civic
$0.08697602-4.51%
Marlin
$0.00856438-0.56%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00163317-0.14%
WINkLink
$0.00006990-0.89%
Celsius
$0.15717655-0.69%
NKN
$0.10050535+2.60%
Chromia
$0.11381778-0.21%
Request
$0.08433287+6.14%
Bifrost
$0.04610503-1.62%
COTI
$0.05090348+2.56%
Ren
$0.06129816+1.09%
Hashflow
$0.34888460+0.18%
Keep Network
$0.11018534-2.68%
MOBOX
$0.29222113-1.63%
Gitcoin
$0.97554937+4.32%
Bancor
$0.39320201+0.98%
Spell Token
$0.00048220+0.68%
Galxe
$1.20+0.75%
WazirX
$0.11762663+20.48%
Sun Token
$0.00551276+0.19%
Adventure Gold
$0.67653642+0.18%
LCX
$0.06572933-0.77%
Aavegotchi
$0.96242134-0.40%
ARPA
$0.04996060+1.62%
SuperRare
$0.07550611+1.46%
XYO Network
$0.00365873-0.60%
Boba Network
$0.13527896+0.33%
Storj
$0.31538563-1.15%
Stormx
$0.00409279+0.10%
CEEK VR
$0.05373876-1.09%
Badger DAO
$2.18+2.09%
Raydium
$0.19548526-1.24%
Alien Worlds
$0.01158637+0.91%
Index Chain
$0.05475840-2.34%
Origin Protocol
$0.08091528-0.13%
TrueFi
$0.03830979-1.02%
Serum
$0.10590034-3.86%
Moonriver
$5.27-0.61%
RACA
$0.00011425+0.05%
Reef
$0.00166131-1.02%
Voyager Token
$0.12836222-0.93%
GAS
$2.70-1.20%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50010669+0.87%
Saitama
$0.00078662-1.53%
Quickswap
$73.17-0.31%
LooksRare
$0.06042888-1.42%
Polkastarter
$0.32415195-0.80%
DIA
$0.30099920+22.17%
Orchid
$0.05196763+2.41%
Keep3rV1
$57.84+0.28%
BarnBridge
$3.02+1.45%
Onyxcoin
$0.00114631-1.12%
MXC
$0.01123616-2.64%
Alchemix
$14.44+0.18%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14320587+1.24%
Enzyme
$18.19-1.28%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24960386-0.74%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.61+1.99%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12180571-1.40%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15360070+0.63%
Bluzelle
$0.05570597-1.47%
CLV
$0.03734066+0.45%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.76%
district0x
$0.02641981+1.62%
Stafi
$0.32483389+4.65%
Harvest Finance
$26.59-2.13%
Star Atlas
$0.00137206-0.24%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00368822-0.35%
Rarible
$1.19-0.66%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01486740+0.12%
Tokemak
$0.66522470+3.07%
Augur
$1.24-45.07%
Quantstamp
$0.01210629-1.06%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03346079+0.94%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.60-3.48%
Pepe
$0.00000151-1.60%
Threshold
$0.02318556-2.27%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10012582-0.16%
Tether
$1.00-0.00%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.02%
Dai
$0.99989742+0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Telegram Merchants Gain Access to In-App Crypto Payments for First Time

Wallet, which is built on the TON blockchain, is allowing merchants to integrate cryptocurrency into the bots they use to accept payments in the messaging app.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJul 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. UTC
Updated Jul 13, 2023 at 10:27 a.m. UTC
(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

Merchants on messaging app Telegram are now able to accept payment in cryptocurrency as services provider Wallet expands beyond its chat-centric payments mechanism.

Wallet, which is built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain, already allows crypto transfers between users in chats. Now it's letting merchants integrate cryptocurrency into the bots they use to accept payments, it said in an emailed announcement on Thursday. The system allows for payment for goods and services using tether (USDT), bitcoin (BTC) and toncoin (TON).

"In the past, DIY solutions have been available in the form of relatively primitive bots with links to cryptocurrency payment systems or similar products attached to them," the Wallet team told CoinDesk. "With WalletPay, merchants can now seamlessly accept cryptocurrency payments within the Telegram app, with features available such as the ability to make payments directly within chats.”

While the provision for crypto services within Telegram began over a year ago by making the sending and receiving of it in theory as simple as sending an instant message, it's still not been widely adopted. Just 2 million of the more than 700 million Telegram members use Wallet services, the payments provider said.

Telegram's cryptocurrency journey goes back some years to its development of the TON blockchain project. This development was abandoned in 2020, however, owing to legal battles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TON was kept alive by members of its community, calling themselves The TON Foundation, who have continued to advance the project.

Read More: Elon, You Don’t Need Crypto to Do Twitter Payments

UPDATE (July 13, 10:25 UTC): Adds bitcoin to cryptos supported by Wallet Pay.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.




DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.