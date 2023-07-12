Tim Draper-Backed Fund Joins $5M Series A for LunarCrush

Bitcoin
$30,776.03+1.15%
Ethereum
$1,887.81+0.99%
Binance Coin
$247.01+0.16%
XRP
$0.47255133-0.37%
Cardano
$0.29341000+0.47%
Dogecoin
$0.06529410+0.52%
Solana
$22.44+1.30%
Litecoin
$96.89-0.83%
Tron
$0.07781683+0.82%
Polygon
$0.73772723-0.09%
Polkadot
$5.24+2.01%
Bitcoin Cash
$288.13+5.53%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,734.37+0.03%
Avalanche
$13.28-0.94%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000752-0.23%
Uniswap
$5.35+2.45%
Binance USD
$0.99848575-0.16%
Chainlink
$6.28+1.90%
Monero
$164.58+0.76%
Ethereum Classic
$19.03+1.30%
Cosmos
$9.21-0.86%
Stellar
$0.09749000-2.86%
Filecoin
$4.32+0.85%
Internet Computer
$4.17+0.89%
Lido DAO
$1.92-0.26%
Hedera
$0.04887679+1.31%
Crypto.com
$0.05749320+1.76%
Aptos
$7.04+0.58%
Quant
$101.86-0.06%
Arbitrum
$1.13+0.52%
VeChain
$0.01897763+2.38%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36+2.25%
Aave
$76.55+4.94%
The Graph
$0.11686553+2.40%
Stacks
$0.68750308+6.50%
Elrond
$35.54+0.24%
Algorand
$0.11002629+0.85%
Maker
$912.56-0.88%
EOS
$0.73769000+2.10%
Optimism
$1.25+3.54%
The Sandbox
$0.42938716+2.57%
Tezos
$0.83680000+2.44%
Bitcoin SV
$40.36+1.00%
Theta
$0.77190667+5.41%
Fantom
$0.27571415+0.46%
Render Token
$1.99+1.38%
Decentraland
$0.39768488+2.66%
Immutable X
$0.70007312+0.78%
Rocket Pool
$36.63-0.37%
ApeCoin
$1.91-0.65%
Curve DAO Token
$0.79925547+0.62%
Axie Infinity
$5.99+2.39%
BitDAO
$0.46665006+4.62%
Injective Protocol
$8.28+0.79%
Synthetix
$2.06+1.09%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99852300-0.56%
eCash
$0.00003398+2.42%
NEO
$9.09+0.93%
Kava.io
$1.02+1.64%
Flow
$0.59320974-0.34%
Gala
$0.02468951-0.10%
Chiliz
$0.07788415+2.55%
IOTA
$0.18319292+1.81%
PAX Gold
$1,922.90+0.43%
Luna Classic
$0.00008347+0.59%
Compound
$66.54+1.00%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+0.03%
Mina
$0.45228241-3.04%
Dash
$33.69+0.96%
Woo Network
$0.22135974-0.79%
Zilliqa
$0.02096244+1.31%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83614397+0.06%
Nexo
$0.61583549-0.30%
Convex Finance
$4.06-0.25%
dYdX
$1.85-0.28%
1inch Network
$0.33147039+8.20%
PancakeSwap
$1.49-1.25%
Enjin
$0.30434236+4.24%
THORChain
$0.99731954+0.23%
Gnosis
$114.54-0.09%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19548000+2.10%
Qtum
$2.78+1.12%
NEM
$0.03213354+13.06%
Loopring
$0.22917225+1.57%
Mask Network
$3.41+1.41%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.51+4.24%
Celo
$0.49621327+1.02%
FLOKI
$0.00002515+1.36%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.59+3.64%
BLUR
$0.32525879+1.89%
Zcash
$29.45+2.13%
Stepn
$0.22321324+3.85%
Oasis Network
$0.04866999+1.04%
Flare
$0.01319367-1.69%
Decred
$15.33-0.64%
Holo
$0.00131287+0.50%
Yearn Finance
$7,033.37+1.11%
Illuvium
$41.30+1.18%
Ravencoin
$0.01933431+0.98%
Fetch.ai
$0.21506752-0.37%
Kusama
$24.04+1.68%
ICON
$0.22350864+3.33%
Helium
$1.47+11.90%
SXP
$0.37070172+0.41%
EthereumPoW
$1.92-0.58%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.24%
Waves
$2.04-3.82%
Ankr
$0.02453408+1.47%
Golem
$0.19883676+4.34%
JasmyCoin
$0.00410268+1.21%
Balancer
$4.62+1.02%
Audius
$0.18335820+2.52%
Astar
$0.04282108+0.91%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.58887189-1.37%
0x
$0.21159521+3.11%
IoTeX
$0.01888667-1.39%
Siacoin
$0.00332105-0.97%
Wax
$0.05052993-0.16%
SafePal
$0.44658839+0.63%
Aragon
$4.12+1.57%
Moonbeam
$0.23980169-0.00%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21507347+15.88%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35828516-0.71%
Band Protocol
$1.21+0.40%
Harmony
$0.01204130+1.17%
Biconomy
$0.23466180+2.38%
Gains Network
$4.63+1.65%
DigiByte
$0.00815863+4.29%
Stargate Finance
$0.64960021+0.11%
Skale
$0.02792236+1.47%
Sushiswap
$0.64719148+2.28%
Lisk
$0.85419453+0.15%
Livepeer
$4.35+0.94%
Synapse
$0.64220263+1.64%
Polymath Network
$0.13390000-0.81%
Axelar
$0.37193666-2.84%
Cartesi
$0.16041905-5.68%
Joe
$0.34657462-5.78%
TerraUSD
$0.01211630-0.99%
UMA Protocol
$1.61+3.53%
Horizen
$8.18+1.32%
Amp
$0.00201853-0.55%
Verge
$0.00664629-13.46%
Kyber Network
$0.57713851+3.11%
Steem
$0.23153393+18.05%
PlayDapp
$0.18033731+12.13%
Liquity
$1.07+19.45%
Nano
$0.73249406+0.20%
OriginTrail
$0.25265128-5.26%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01924916+2.42%
Nervos Network
$0.00281509+0.58%
iExec RLC
$1.22+0.79%
API3
$1.02+0.70%
OMG Network
$0.62597526+1.11%
Celer Network
$0.01550877+1.65%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-2.09%
Secret
$0.40219554+5.06%
Syscoin
$0.11765661+0.33%
Braintrust
$0.32835259-4.42%
Numeraire
$13.01+0.88%
MetisDAO
$18.49+1.35%
Radicle
$1.60+2.55%
Coin98
$0.14917533+0.63%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.03+0.61%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.18-0.16%
SPACE ID
$0.25918755+0.82%
Dent
$0.00077159+0.73%
Civic
$0.09123441+6.20%
Powerledger
$0.17006327+9.25%
Merit Circle
$0.18103425-2.19%
Marlin
$0.00865925-2.47%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00164415+2.22%
Celsius
$0.16097429+1.36%
WINkLink
$0.00006977+0.76%
Chromia
$0.11401698+0.79%
NKN
$0.09873418+0.94%
Bifrost
$0.04592062-2.15%
Keep Network
$0.11475274+6.28%
Request
$0.08154436+1.29%
Hashflow
$0.35151088+1.50%
Ren
$0.06077648+1.63%
MOBOX
$0.29678139+1.40%
COTI
$0.04976862+0.37%
Bancor
$0.39023430-0.85%
Gitcoin
$0.93432146+0.02%
Spell Token
$0.00048078+2.26%
WazirX
$0.12140058+30.51%
Galxe
$1.19+1.45%
Adventure Gold
$0.67670863-0.57%
Sun Token
$0.00548148+1.60%
LCX
$0.06601143-2.82%
Aavegotchi
$0.98140769+7.11%
ARPA
$0.04933916-0.45%
XYO Network
$0.00369071+1.63%
Storj
$0.32050208-4.69%
SuperRare
$0.07445544-1.90%
Boba Network
$0.13462179-3.50%
Stormx
$0.00409049-4.72%
CEEK VR
$0.05415908+0.07%
Raydium
$0.20049414+1.16%
Badger DAO
$2.14-0.39%
Index Chain
$0.05631725+0.53%
Alien Worlds
$0.01142315+2.76%
TrueFi
$0.03883083+1.07%
Serum
$0.11020938+0.27%
Origin Protocol
$0.08149827-0.27%
Voyager Token
$0.13124782+3.72%
Reef
$0.00167947+0.84%
RACA
$0.00011435-0.54%
Moonriver
$5.25+1.98%
GAS
$2.72+2.66%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.49327212-0.98%
Saitama
$0.00079539+2.11%
Quickswap
$73.56-5.04%
LooksRare
$0.06108085+0.70%
Polkastarter
$0.32673139-0.51%
Orchid
$0.05079253-1.29%
Keep3rV1
$57.65+0.60%
Onyxcoin
$0.00115547+0.85%
MXC
$0.01148596-2.61%
BarnBridge
$2.97-0.51%
Alchemix
$14.36-2.14%
Enzyme
$18.38-0.43%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25406108+2.66%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14212391+1.52%
DIA
$0.24781899+1.20%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12327069-2.76%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.56-0.73%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15250406-0.11%
Bluzelle
$0.05664387+0.94%
CLV
$0.03713206-1.72%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-7.78%
district0x
$0.02580000+6.55%
Harvest Finance
$26.93-5.07%
Augur
$2.25-20.81%
Stafi
$0.31183340-0.45%
Star Atlas
$0.00135899-3.62%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00371598+0.81%
Rarible
$1.21+2.54%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01476012+1.57%
Tokemak
$0.64317592-2.78%
Quantstamp
$0.01225598-0.83%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03420519-11.00%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.68+19.77%
Pepe
$0.00000155+2.64%
Threshold
$0.02356821+4.78%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10037682+0.91%
Tether
$0.99848718-0.17%
USD Coin
$0.99847090-0.16%
Dai
$0.99876831-0.12%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Tim Draper-Backed Fund Joins $5M Series A for LunarCrush

The social media analytics platform is expanding from a digital asset trading focus to allow users to search for any topic.

By Brandy Betz
AccessTimeIconJul 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 12, 2023 at 12:01 p.m. UTC
Image of LunarCrush social media feeds.

LunarCrush raises $5 million in Tim Draper-backed round (LunarCrush)

LunarCrush, a platform that helps users make crypto investment decisions based on social media trends, has raised a $5 million Series A round co-led by Draper Round Table, an investment network founded by noted venture capitalist Tim Draper, and INCE Capital.

Other investors in the round included Draper Associates, WWVentures, TRGC, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Draper Goren Holm, Blockchain Founders Fund, Side Door Ventures, MoonPay, EMURGO, LBANK Labs, FUNFAIR Ventures and Techstars.

Founded in 2018, Los Angeles-based LunarCrush originally collected social media data on digital assets, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and stocks to help users make trading decisions based on trends.

Next week, LunarCrush will release the beta version of its Social Search tool, which will allow users to search for any topic on the platform instead of just financial products. The new tool allows users to search across all social media platforms to extract the most relevant content around defined interests.

“What you see in your feed is designed for you by someone else. We are letting people design their own algorithms by following topics across social media that matter to them the most and distilling signal from the noise,” LunarCrush CEO Joe Vezzani said in an email to CoinDesk.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Brandy Betz
Brandy Betz

Brandy covers crypto-related venture capital deals for CoinDesk.

Follow @BrandyBetz on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.