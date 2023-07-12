Crypto Analysts Can Learn Something From Baseball

Before you can evaluate a prospect, it helps to see if anyone is even interested in the game. A quick look at Google search trends shows that searches for both “bitcoin” and “cryptocurrencies” are half as prevalent as they were a year ago. Also, there’s been a 22% decline in active developers across the entire space since over the past year and an 8% contraction since January, according to Electric Capital’s report. “New developers” decreased 18% since January, worse than the overall number, implying newcomers drove the retreat.