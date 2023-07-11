Coinbase Soars After Reaching Cboe Surveillance Sharing Agreement for 5 Bitcoin ETF Applications
The shares of the crypto exchange climbed as much as 16% on Tuesday.
Shares of Coinbase jumped as much as 16% Tuesday after the crypto exchange reached an agreement with Cboe’s BZX Exchange to maintain a surveillance-sharing agreement for five of its spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications.
The shares climbed to a high of $92.15.
The agreement was settled on June 21 for each of these applications, amendments to the original filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday showed. The earlier filings stated that the exchange “is expecting to enter into a surveillance-sharing agreement with Coinbase.”
“On June 21, 2023, the Exchange reached an agreement on terms with Coinbase, Inc., an operator of a United States-based spot trading platform for Bitcoin that represents a substantial portion of US-based spot trading platform for Bitcoin that represents a substantial portion of US-based and USD denominated Bitcoin trading, to enter into a surveillance-sharing agreement (“Spot BTC SSA”) and executed an associated term sheet,” the filing stated.
Amendments were filed for all five of Cboe’s ETF applications, including Wise Origin, WisdomTree, VanEck, Invesco Galaxy and ARK 21Shares.
The surveillance-sharing agreement, also referred to as SSA, has become an integral part of all ETF applications filed recently. The SEC has stated for years that these agreements are necessary to prevent market manipulation.
Nasdaq, the securities exchange behind BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF application, also reached an agreement with Coinbase, a filing dated June 29 said.
