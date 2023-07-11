Brevan Howard Joins $12M Round for Liquid Staking Protocol Alluvial

Participation in ETH staking has increased since Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade unlocked withdrawals of the staked tokens in April, which has increased the queue for staking to weeks. Liquid staking software solutions such as Liquid Collective can eliminate those wait times while boosting liquidity and capital efficiency by allowing users to create on-chain receipts of their positions on proof-of-stake blockchains. Users can use those receipts as collateral or to transfer ownership of the assets.