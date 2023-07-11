AI-Backed Web3 Security Firm Olympix Raises $4.3M

“Out of the many wins Olympix has had over the past year, I’m most proud of the results of our static analyzer private alpha,” wrote Greenwall in the announcement post. “With 30+ companies participating, including Blockdaemon, Rysk Finance, and Arrakis Finance, we’ve become a trusted part of the developer workflow not just to find and fix vulnerabilities, but help the developer become more sophisticated through real-time micro-teaching moments. Most notably, our private alpha has helped developers secure over $300 million in assets since its launch.”