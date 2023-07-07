U.S. Added 209K Jobs in June, Missing Expectations for 230K

The rate of inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has fallen from a peak of 9.1% in 2022 to the current 4.0%, but it remains well above the Fed's 2% target. Additionally, core CPI – which strips out volatile food and energy costs – has been more stubborn, with the current rate of 5.3% down far more modestly from its peak of 6.6% last year.