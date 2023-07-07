Bitcoin Mining Is a Game of Survival, Consolidation and Potential AI Diversification: Bernstein

Bitcoin
$30,110.00-4.04%
Ethereum
$1,860.56-4.75%
Binance Coin
$233.53-4.03%
XRP
$0.46610192-3.55%
Cardano
$0.28118800-4.03%
Dogecoin
$0.06550069-4.29%
Solana
$19.67-2.04%
Litecoin
$96.61-8.25%
Tron
$0.07810283-0.41%
Polkadot
$5.13-4.05%
Polygon
$0.66569356-4.17%
Bitcoin Cash
$281.07-5.89%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,139.14-4.10%
Avalanche
$12.58-3.78%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000722-5.57%
Uniswap
$5.51-2.04%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.06%
Chainlink
$6.12-5.73%
Monero
$165.72-1.96%
Cosmos
$9.32-3.22%
Ethereum Classic
$18.83-5.85%
Stellar
$0.09545700-6.41%
Filecoin
$4.41-5.53%
Internet Computer
$4.10-6.44%
Lido DAO
$1.91-11.06%
Quant
$103.86-2.63%
Aptos
$7.19-5.87%
Hedera
$0.04644053-4.56%
Crypto.com
$0.05630255-4.37%
Arbitrum
$1.09-4.37%
VeChain
$0.01856481-5.74%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35-2.68%
The Graph
$0.11850869-4.07%
Aave
$73.14-5.27%
Stacks
$0.65024362-6.35%
Maker
$996.31-3.13%
Elrond
$34.08-3.79%
Algorand
$0.11376570-6.97%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.20%
Bitcoin SV
$42.60-7.03%
EOS
$0.71432200-5.06%
The Sandbox
$0.41501197-5.78%
Optimism
$1.20-5.83%
Fantom
$0.27036318-11.97%
Rocket Pool
$37.65-3.86%
Tezos
$0.78500000-4.86%
eCash
$0.00003765-0.32%
Immutable X
$0.70126251-6.35%
Theta
$0.72510246-5.64%
Render Token
$1.92-6.63%
ApeCoin
$1.90-10.75%
Decentraland
$0.37679942-5.77%
Axie Infinity
$5.93-3.52%
Synthetix
$2.10-3.52%
BitDAO
$0.45537622-3.08%
Curve DAO Token
$0.74243236-7.22%
NEO
$9.06-4.81%
Injective Protocol
$7.94-7.53%
Flow
$0.61300297-5.50%
Gala
$0.02369049-4.95%
Kava.io
$0.93002804-4.86%
Chiliz
$0.07589205-4.36%
IOTA
$0.18245779-3.39%
PAX Gold
$1,896.91+0.05%
Luna Classic
$0.00008076-4.85%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-2.74%
Mina
$0.45595651-8.74%
Compound
$59.10-6.06%
Dash
$33.79-6.04%
Woo Network
$0.22168353-9.28%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85241871-3.20%
Nexo
$0.62886591-1.66%
Zilliqa
$0.02048334-7.25%
Convex Finance
$4.00-4.60%
PancakeSwap
$1.47-4.89%
dYdX
$1.82-6.81%
THORChain
$1.01-5.33%
Qtum
$2.82-2.60%
Enjin
$0.29285627-7.19%
Gnosis
$112.59-4.60%
1inch Network
$0.30547463-6.37%
Loopring
$0.22781202-5.82%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18794000-8.34%
Mask Network
$3.34-4.25%
Zcash
$31.08-6.28%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.51-2.44%
Celo
$0.50104692-5.59%
Flare
$0.01321391-6.21%
NEM
$0.02753247-6.56%
FLOKI
$0.00002462-7.48%
Decred
$15.99-6.83%
Oasis Network
$0.04769535-6.73%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.28+0.59%
Holo
$0.00134187-5.79%
BLUR
$0.31870250-6.33%
Ravencoin
$0.01981172-4.59%
Illuvium
$41.84-6.10%
Yearn Finance
$6,877.62-5.24%
Fetch.ai
$0.21651229-8.08%
SXP
$0.39180963-1.79%
Kusama
$24.43-5.67%
Stepn
$0.21514248-5.44%
ICON
$0.21440017-6.79%
EthereumPoW
$1.90-7.02%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.42%
Waves
$1.94-7.82%
Balancer
$4.60-6.19%
Audius
$0.18010759-6.47%
Astar
$0.04270469-6.45%
JasmyCoin
$0.00393223-5.67%
Helium
$1.32-3.93%
Ankr
$0.02301319-6.98%
Golem
$0.18126006-4.82%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.58446413-5.64%
IoTeX
$0.01872514-7.56%
0x
$0.20668586-5.07%
Siacoin
$0.00322975-6.33%
Moonbeam
$0.24276646-6.89%
Aragon
$4.07-7.33%
SafePal
$0.43237485-6.05%
Wax
$0.04739804-5.15%
Band Protocol
$1.20-8.01%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35091164+1.63%
Harmony
$0.01214608-9.27%
Verge
$0.00842774+10.66%
Biconomy
$0.23461896-6.18%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18465023-1.64%
DigiByte
$0.00813176-4.67%
Joe
$0.37505606-6.64%
Skale
$0.02757628-6.32%
Sushiswap
$0.65254610-8.37%
Livepeer
$4.44-6.87%
Gains Network
$4.13-4.37%
Stargate Finance
$0.59586138-4.05%
TerraUSD
$0.01185661-4.62%
Synapse
$0.61001451-9.83%
Horizen
$8.29-7.22%
Amp
$0.00204620-1.59%
UMA Protocol
$1.57-4.39%
Lisk
$0.78490434-5.51%
Axelar
$0.35096931-6.61%
Cartesi
$0.14890219-6.39%
Polymath Network
$0.11521003-11.16%
Nano
$0.73867365+1.29%
Kyber Network
$0.54007103-6.50%
Nervos Network
$0.00288749-6.16%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01920032-5.51%
OriginTrail
$0.24074337-6.93%
Braintrust
$0.36710257-10.69%
iExec RLC
$1.24-6.32%
Celer Network
$0.01581716-9.24%
API3
$1.02-7.07%
OMG Network
$0.61881350-7.58%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-5.26%
Syscoin
$0.11889744-5.48%
PlayDapp
$0.15145627-5.38%
Liquity
$0.90091046-9.25%
Numeraire
$13.30-3.79%
Secret
$0.38736776+7.15%
Coin98
$0.14910261-8.71%
Radicle
$1.58-4.43%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Steem
$0.17637442-4.77%
Request
$0.10033879+26.67%
SPACE ID
$0.26576107-8.88%
Dent
$0.00079339-5.59%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.17-4.78%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.01-6.63%
MetisDAO
$17.29-0.60%
Merit Circle
$0.18442956-5.23%
Chromia
$0.12772511-6.05%
WINkLink
$0.00007134-4.20%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00162740-5.74%
Civic
$0.08211479-5.02%
Bifrost
$0.04718658-0.73%
Gitcoin
$1.02-10.69%
Hashflow
$0.35521713-8.12%
Powerledger
$0.14440560-4.59%
Keep Network
$0.11211016-1.10%
Marlin
$0.00760859-6.49%
Celsius
$0.14461581-7.87%
NKN
$0.09353000-10.05%
COTI
$0.04994977-7.27%
Ren
$0.05956483-8.38%
MOBOX
$0.28883788-6.76%
Bancor
$0.38685648-3.85%
Spell Token
$0.00046856-6.80%
Galxe
$1.17-6.29%
Sun Token
$0.00553923-2.21%
Storj
$0.36076902-5.75%
Adventure Gold
$0.64313934-12.58%
LCX
$0.06353827-3.39%
Aavegotchi
$0.92459167-4.61%
ARPA
$0.04795913-7.80%
SuperRare
$0.07372307-6.39%
XYO Network
$0.00358757-2.85%
Boba Network
$0.13273090-0.18%
CEEK VR
$0.05330651-4.39%
Stormx
$0.00396115-5.64%
Raydium
$0.19951468-3.21%
Index Chain
$0.05631107-4.39%
Badger DAO
$2.13-5.08%
Serum
$0.11241008-5.65%
Origin Protocol
$0.08320636-5.62%
WazirX
$0.09069266-5.45%
TrueFi
$0.03890986-8.36%
Voyager Token
$0.13657453-9.56%
Alien Worlds
$0.01107519-7.04%
Moonriver
$5.48-12.19%
Reef
$0.00170627-7.27%
RACA
$0.00011331-8.18%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50606825-5.26%
GAS
$2.56-3.74%
Saitama
$0.00078297-4.36%
Polkastarter
$0.32565552-7.00%
Orchid
$0.05163178-5.49%
LooksRare
$0.05578521-5.87%
MXC
$0.01214913-3.40%
Onyxcoin
$0.00120222+1.92%
BarnBridge
$3.02-10.41%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13660188-2.28%
Keep3rV1
$54.99-4.10%
Alchemix
$14.39-9.58%
DIA
$0.24800237-2.90%
Enzyme
$17.96-6.98%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13967300-8.15%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24398170-8.85%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.64+1.80%
Quickswap
$54.33-13.89%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-23.57%
Augur
$2.92-4.12%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14959880-4.57%
Blue Zelle
$0.05619835-6.41%
CLV
$0.03606329-5.29%
district0x
$0.02611177+0.43%
Star Atlas
$0.00152174-4.22%
Stafi
$0.31399802-1.47%
Harvest Finance
$25.79-0.88%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00376067-2.59%
Rarible
$1.16-0.97%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01461576+5.66%
Tokemak
$0.64673016-6.41%
Quantstamp
$0.01294855+3.62%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03113335+0.82%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.45-8.77%
Pepe
$0.00000155-11.58%
Threshold
$0.02293415-4.30%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10066672-8.32%
Tether
$1.00+0.07%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.07%
Dai
$0.99990629+0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Bitcoin Mining Is a Game of Survival, Consolidation and Potential AI Diversification: Bernstein

Mining stocks have been resurgent this year due to improving sentiment from institutional ETF filings and potential revenue diversification into high-performance computing and AI, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconJul 7, 2023 at 7:52 a.m. UTC
Some bitcoin miners are diversifying into AI. (hut8.io)

Some bitcoin miners are diversifying into AI. (hut8.io)

Bitcoin (BTC) mining stocks listed in the U.S. have more than doubled this year after being decimated in the crypto carnage of 2022, broker Bernstein said in a research report Friday.

The resurgence has been driven by two main factors, the report said. First, strong bitcoin price action due to improving sentiment resulting from Blackrock, Fidelity and other institutional exchange-traded-fund (ETF) filings. Second, some bitcoin miners are tapping into opportunities in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI) as a “revenue diversification strategy,” the note said.

“This is a unique game of survival where the best-in-class miners with low costs and conservative debt profiles can survive, consolidate capacity and market share, to earn hyper-normal profits when bitcoin prices exceed the cost of production,” analysts led by Gautam Chhugani wrote.

Bernstein notes that weaker miners with high debt are not able to survive and “capitulate during crypto winters,” citing the recent bankruptcy of Core Scientific (CORZQ).

The broker says the first round of consolidation has already played out and surviving miners are now adding capacity in anticipation of bitcoin halving, when mining rewards are cut by 50%, an event that typically drives the BTC price higher. The next bitcoin halving is likely to occur around April 2024.

Wall Street giant JPMorgan also recently said in a report that over time the bitcoin mining industry will consolidate and become more competitive because only miners with lower production costs will be able to survive.

Read more: Only Bitcoin Miners With Low Power Costs and High Sustainable Energy Mix Will Survive: JPMorgan

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.