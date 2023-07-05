AI-Backed Blockchain Data Startup Web3Go Raises $4M
Binance Labs led the round with HashKey Capital, NGC and Shima Capital among the other backers.
Web3Go, a blockchain company offering data tools backed by artificial intelligence (AI), has raised $4 million in a seed round led by Binance Labs with participation from HashKey Capital, NGC, Shima Capital, IVC, LIF, Big Brain Holdings and Archerman Capital, according to a press release.
The funding round comes as infrastructure providers have proven one of the most resilient verticals in an investment landscape stripped bare by the extended crypto winter. Last month, AI compute protocol Gensyn raised $43 million in a funding round led by investment giant Andreessen Horowitz.
Singapore-based Web3Go, a graduate of one of Binance Labs’ incubation programs, aims to use blockchain technology to make it easier to verify ownership of AI-native digital assets while also offering a suite of data tools that make it easier to create that type of asset. The tools include real-time data processing capabilities that serve as a framework for on- and off-chain data computation and information flows, and a digital curation protocol that handles the ownership verification and the transfer of the data sets and digital assets.
Web3Go’s native asset creation platform, DIN, is expected to release in beta by the end of this month.By the end of the third quarter, DIN will include real-time on-chain trading data that users can utilize to create AI-assisted trading information, strategies and robots. The company’s data solutions are already in use by the BNB Chain and Polygon ecosystems.
