AI-Backed Blockchain Data Startup Web3Go Raises $4M

Singapore-based Web3Go, a graduate of one of Binance Labs’ incubation programs, aims to use blockchain technology to make it easier to verify ownership of AI-native digital assets while also offering a suite of data tools that make it easier to create that type of asset. The tools include real-time data processing capabilities that serve as a framework for on- and off-chain data computation and information flows, and a digital curation protocol that handles the ownership verification and the transfer of the data sets and digital assets.