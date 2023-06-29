FTX Customers Have Until End-September to Submit Bankruptcy Claims
Former customers of crypto exchange FTX, trading firm Alameda Research and dozens of affiliated companies have until Sept. 29 to submit claims against the bankruptcy estate and vote on the Chapter 11 restructuring plan.
Each claim against the exchange requires the claimant to specify the type of asset (cryptocurrency, fiat, or NFT) and be denominated in U.S. dollars, according to an order from the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
Every former customer will receive an email containing a link to the Customer Claims Portal.
The list of debtor companies eligible for the claims can be found here. Notably absent are FTX’s European and Japanese entities, which maintained segregated accounts. As CoinDesk has reported, Japan was one of the best places to be an FTX customer given its post-Mt. Gox regulatory environment, which requires the use of third-party custodians.
A recent report from FTX CEO John Ray III said that the exchange owes its customers $8.7 billion. It has recovered about $7 billion in liquid assets.
