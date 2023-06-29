Bitcoin
Fidelity Refiles For Spot Bitcoin ETF

The refiling for the asset manager's previously-rejected fund comes about two weeks after BlackRock applied for its own spot bitcoin ETF.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconJun 29, 2023 at 5:17 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 29, 2023 at 5:32 p.m. UTC
Fidelity Investments sign (Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock)

Fidelity Investments sign (Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock)

Asset management giant Fidelity has refiled paperwork for its Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, a spot bitcoin ETF.

The move comes roughly two weeks after BlackRock's (BLK) iShares unit submitted paperwork for the iShares Bitcoin Trust, also a spot bitcoin ETF.

Since the BlackRock spot ETF filing earlier in June, a number of other fund companies have done similar, including Invesco (IVZ) and WisdomTree, and a report earlier this week said a Fidelity filing was imminent.

Fidelity in 2021 had originally applied to launch the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, but that effort was rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2022.

So far, the SEC has not made a decision regarding any of the new applications. While many seem optimistic about the application from BlackRock – which has received a green light for all of its previous 575 ETF applications, except one – some remain skeptical.

CoinShares’ chief product officer Townsend Lansing said on a podcast Monday that he sees a 10% chance that BlackRock’s application gets approved, arguing that what the SEC wants to see is that the majority of bitcoin trading is facilitated on a U.S. crypto exchange.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) is little-changed on the news at $30,500.

Read more: Bitcoin Briefly Pushes Above $31K After Fidelity Spot ETF Report

Edited by Nelson Wang and Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk covering U.S. crypto exchanges and Wall Street. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks where she talked about the market. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

