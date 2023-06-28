Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Now Holds Over $4.6B Worth of Bitcoin

Bitcoin
$30,352.50-1.04%
Ethereum
$1,863.17-0.97%
Binance Coin
$233.60-2.22%
XRP
$0.47457831-1.61%
Cardano
$0.27430000-3.35%
Dogecoin
$0.06433813-1.57%
Tron
$0.07443006-0.60%
Solana
$16.24-2.52%
Litecoin
$85.47-4.11%
Polkadot
$5.01-2.31%
Polygon
$0.63270312-5.21%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,360.52-0.91%
Bitcoin Cash
$233.85-0.62%
Avalanche
$12.82-4.18%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000735-3.76%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.07%
Uniswap
$5.10-4.54%
Chainlink
$6.01-3.49%
Monero
$167.60+0.42%
Cosmos
$9.27-0.67%
Stellar
$0.10019800+4.46%
Ethereum Classic
$17.85-4.39%
Internet Computer
$4.18-4.33%
Filecoin
$3.94-2.79%
Lido DAO
$1.88-3.90%
Hedera
$0.04901189-3.01%
Quant
$105.90-0.41%
Aptos
$7.07-5.40%
Arbitrum
$1.15-5.86%
Crypto.com
$0.05573914-1.22%
VeChain
$0.01912580+2.83%
NEAR Protocol
$1.40-5.92%
Paxos Dollar
$0.98995595-1.10%
The Graph
$0.10430902-5.27%
Stacks
$0.67969205-5.95%
Aave
$61.16-5.17%
Algorand
$0.12029198-6.80%
Elrond
$33.14-2.45%
Fantom
$0.30044524-3.73%
ApeCoin
$2.25-4.04%
Optimism
$1.25-6.60%
EOS
$0.69790000-3.99%
The Sandbox
$0.41057082-4.42%
Immutable X
$0.71726325-4.75%
Tezos
$0.78250000-2.71%
Bitcoin SV
$37.44-3.46%
Theta
$0.71940704-3.15%
Decentraland
$0.37033677-4.78%
Axie Infinity
$5.73-2.52%
Synthetix
$2.06-3.75%
NEO
$8.70-3.34%
Maker
$680.00-1.59%
Injective Protocol
$7.64-1.46%
Gala
$0.02462077-5.04%
Curve DAO Token
$0.68049654-1.53%
Kava.io
$0.93156187-7.11%
Flow
$0.52493127-3.52%
Luna Classic
$0.00008780-4.26%
IOTA
$0.17968035-5.31%
PAX Gold
$1,897.74-0.60%
eCash
$0.00002293-4.37%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-2.40%
Mina
$0.46870156-6.10%
Chiliz
$0.07432937-4.30%
Dash
$34.68-4.11%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90109645-1.53%
Woo Network
$0.21867492-0.76%
Nexo
$0.63403961-0.38%
Zilliqa
$0.01959068-3.94%
dYdX
$1.91-4.30%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-4.40%
THORChain
$0.97407251-3.90%
Compound
$42.42+1.86%
Enjin
$0.28247513-3.82%
Flare
$0.01504882-4.28%
Loopring
$0.22550455-3.57%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18830000-3.79%
Convex Finance
$3.54-2.55%
Mask Network
$3.38-4.55%
BLUR
$0.35536491-8.52%
NEM
$0.02796243-3.54%
Illuvium
$45.27-2.93%
Zcash
$29.27-3.86%
Qtum
$2.34-5.01%
FLOKI
$0.00002459-5.60%
Oasis Network
$0.04797640-4.11%
Holo
$0.00135243-3.72%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.56-5.28%
Fetch.ai
$0.22094245-4.75%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.31%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.74-2.68%
Celo
$0.44427143-4.67%
Ravencoin
$0.01866634-2.81%
Decred
$14.49-4.38%
Kusama
$24.66-3.76%
Stepn
$0.21607708-5.93%
EthereumPoW
$1.99-4.94%
JasmyCoin
$0.00427893-5.77%
Yearn Finance
$6,255.74-2.65%
SXP
$0.36189623-3.05%
Waves
$2.02-5.32%
ICON
$0.20709236-3.67%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.62456189-4.61%
Ankr
$0.02284583-7.51%
Audius
$0.17670724-7.55%
IoTeX
$0.01925054-3.24%
0x
$0.20351021-3.70%
Helium
$1.19-2.64%
Moonbeam
$0.25517068-3.32%
SafePal
$0.45816780-0.42%
Aragon
$3.97-0.56%
Band Protocol
$1.22-5.49%
Siacoin
$0.00299660-1.23%
Harmony
$0.01251165-4.45%
Wax
$0.04614333-3.29%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18125723-0.55%
Joe
$0.38766241-4.24%
Synapse
$0.66696025-1.35%
Sushiswap
$0.64612688-4.98%
Skale
$0.02707934-4.39%
Braintrust
$0.49157733-2.28%
TerraUSD
$0.01230441-5.16%
Livepeer
$4.25-3.80%
Stargate Finance
$0.56832940-5.30%
Gains Network
$3.82-5.00%
Amp
$0.00205035-3.72%
Lisk
$0.79101924-3.99%
DigiByte
$0.00683796-1.01%
UMA Protocol
$1.54-5.45%
Cartesi
$0.14523887-4.48%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02119726-6.92%
Polymath Network
$0.11503611-0.17%
Kyber Network
$0.54418712-3.89%
iExec RLC
$1.34-3.68%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-2.89%
Nervos Network
$0.00279971-4.79%
Syscoin
$0.12849432-3.62%
Nano
$0.68403733-2.71%
MetisDAO
$20.45-1.65%
OMG Network
$0.62756247-4.95%
SPACE ID
$0.28851063-7.32%
Numeraire
$12.69-4.76%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Steem
$0.17529432-2.75%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.20-2.75%
Dent
$0.00078286-3.42%
Chromia
$0.12600723-5.80%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00171504-0.15%
Secret
$0.32918556-3.31%
Civic
$0.08115173-1.90%
WINkLink
$0.00006682-1.87%
NKN
$0.09502940-4.81%
MOBOX
$0.30078333-2.35%
Ren
$0.05996644-4.71%
Keep Network
$0.10891190-2.20%
Bifrost
$0.04685516-2.40%
COTI
$0.04893122-3.54%
Request
$0.07634115-1.92%
Bancor
$0.37872364-2.74%
Spell Token
$0.00046234-3.22%
Sun Token
$0.00564095-2.45%
Celsius
$0.11729131-3.66%
Serum
$0.12639791+3.84%
CEEK VR
$0.05601206-2.54%
XYO Network
$0.00365153-0.70%
Stormx
$0.00388999-1.76%
SuperRare
$0.06856187-5.05%
Index Chain
$0.05721739-5.79%
Verge
$0.00254144+53.31%
Raydium
$0.19407627-2.09%
WazirX
$0.09112304-3.33%
Adventure Gold
$0.53438253+13.71%
Storj
$0.27731645+3.60%
Saitama
$0.00088609-0.52%
Moonriver
$5.60-3.39%
Reef
$0.00170150-2.52%
RACA
$0.00011576-0.97%
Augur
$4.78-2.91%
Voyager Token
$0.12842640-3.20%
GAS
$2.49-2.17%
LooksRare
$0.06209208-2.41%
Polkastarter
$0.31066902-2.71%
Orchid
$0.05138030-2.25%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15244152-3.44%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14219944-2.50%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.27%
Enzyme
$17.10-5.45%
Quickswap
$52.52-5.21%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14962988-2.37%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.36-3.09%
Blue Zelle
$0.05581751-3.58%
CLV
$0.03743797+8.91%
district0x
$0.02730000-1.80%
Star Atlas
$0.00157775-2.67%
Harvest Finance
$24.32-6.15%
Stafi
$0.28907427-2.10%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00365284-6.54%
Rarible
$1.15-5.51%
Tokemak
$0.69858585+2.18%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01297412-1.52%
Quantstamp
$0.01330391+15.02%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03420413-11.02%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.49+17.17%
Pepe
$0.00000154-6.20%
Tether
$1.00+0.06%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.07%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Now Holds Over $4.6B Worth of Bitcoin

The firm bought over 12K bitcoin for $347 million in the last two months.

By Parikshit Mishra
AccessTimeIconJun 28, 2023 at 12:16 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 28, 2023 at 12:25 p.m. UTC

Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy (MSTR) bought 12,333 bitcoin (BTC), for $347 million in cash, between April 29 and June 27, the company said on Wednesday.

With the most recent purchase, MicroStrategy now holds 152,333 bitcoin, worth over $4.6 billion at current prices.

The company, which was founded by crypto billionaire Michael Saylor, is one of the largest HODLers of bitcoin. MicroStrategy also said it sold some $330 million of its shares to Cowen and Company as per a previously disclosed share sale.

In May, the firm had booked a smaller than expected write down for the first quarter on its bitcoin's holdings.

Shares of the firm were down 1% at $321.44 during pre-market trading, mirroring bitcoin, which was down over 1% at $30,288.

Read more: Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Books a Much Smaller Bitcoin Impairment Charge

UPDATE (June 28, 2023, 12: 23 UTC): Adds additional details and background.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Parikshit Mishra

Parikshit Mishra is CoinDesk's Deputy Managing Editor responsible for breaking news coverage. He does not have any crypto holdings.

Follow @parikshitm899 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
MicroStrategyBitcoin