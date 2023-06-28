Bitpanda Pro Rebrands, Raises $33M in Peter Thiel-Led Round

Austria-based One Trading, the digital asset exchange formerly known as Bitpanda Pro, has announced a successful €30 million (roughly $33 million) funding round as it separates entirely from Bitpanda. The new platform plans to expand its crypto asset offerings for retail and institutional investors throughout Europe. The raise was led by Valar Ventures, co-founded by billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel, and featured participation from MiddleGame Ventures, Speedinvest, Keyrock and Wintermute Ventures.