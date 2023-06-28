ARK Amends Spot Bitcoin ETF Filing to Include Surveillance Sharing, Similar to BlackRock

Bitcoin
$30,228.25-1.52%
Ethereum
$1,853.98-2.94%
Binance Coin
$233.46-2.45%
XRP
$0.47161555-1.77%
Cardano
$0.27298900-3.84%
Dogecoin
$0.06388518-2.63%
Tron
$0.07422077-0.82%
Solana
$16.29-2.51%
Litecoin
$85.15-3.73%
Polkadot
$4.96-3.08%
Polygon
$0.62975306-6.18%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,316.57-1.06%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.51+0.44%
Avalanche
$12.67-5.12%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000735-3.21%
Binance USD
$0.99955099-0.05%
Uniswap
$4.96-7.13%
Chainlink
$5.96-4.56%
Monero
$166.18-1.76%
Stellar
$0.10388200+5.60%
Cosmos
$9.25-0.55%
Ethereum Classic
$17.90-3.67%
Internet Computer
$4.14-5.31%
Filecoin
$3.90-3.45%
Lido DAO
$1.88-4.48%
Hedera
$0.04903057-3.49%
Quant
$105.58-0.92%
Aptos
$7.08-4.83%
Arbitrum
$1.15-6.86%
Crypto.com
$0.05577158-1.73%
VeChain
$0.01856079-1.64%
NEAR Protocol
$1.40-5.92%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.01%
Stacks
$0.69749202-2.76%
The Graph
$0.10480964-4.12%
Aave
$60.71-6.02%
Algorand
$0.11916103-6.51%
Elrond
$33.31-1.88%
Fantom
$0.30365947-2.39%
ApeCoin
$2.26-2.68%
Optimism
$1.24-7.57%
EOS
$0.69196300-3.73%
The Sandbox
$0.40880929-5.26%
Immutable X
$0.72072560-4.90%
Tezos
$0.77700000-3.47%
Bitcoin SV
$37.54+0.72%
Theta
$0.71749891-4.09%
Decentraland
$0.36758357-5.71%
Axie Infinity
$5.68-3.59%
Synthetix
$2.04-5.67%
Maker
$685.78-0.03%
NEO
$8.63-5.68%
Injective Protocol
$7.60-1.23%
Gala
$0.02435285-5.44%
Curve DAO Token
$0.67637234-3.27%
Kava.io
$0.93020934-5.98%
Flow
$0.51713148-4.61%
Luna Classic
$0.00008768-4.31%
IOTA
$0.17829738-3.31%
PAX Gold
$1,897.14-0.41%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-2.44%
eCash
$0.00002263-5.09%
Mina
$0.46987008-5.52%
Chiliz
$0.07406821-4.53%
Dash
$34.57-3.93%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91017513-0.63%
Woo Network
$0.21936208-2.19%
Nexo
$0.63367189-0.27%
dYdX
$1.93-3.38%
Zilliqa
$0.01946490-5.22%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-4.40%
THORChain
$0.97008435-3.67%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18926900-3.49%
Enjin
$0.28133010-4.01%
Flare
$0.01501521-3.90%
Compound
$40.87-2.41%
Loopring
$0.22366801-4.50%
Mask Network
$3.39-3.66%
Convex Finance
$3.50-4.51%
BLUR
$0.34857383-7.91%
NEM
$0.02787242-4.51%
Zcash
$29.41-3.14%
Illuvium
$44.86-4.85%
Qtum
$2.33-5.78%
FLOKI
$0.00002444-6.55%
Oasis Network
$0.04774938-4.59%
Holo
$0.00134474-3.97%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.34-1.69%
Fetch.ai
$0.22054274-6.72%
Kusama
$24.92-2.57%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.65-4.24%
Celo
$0.44409376-4.32%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.21%
Decred
$14.55-2.14%
Ravencoin
$0.01863625-3.09%
Stepn
$0.21506359-6.03%
Yearn Finance
$6,251.92-3.58%
EthereumPoW
$1.91-7.25%
JasmyCoin
$0.00424594-7.64%
SXP
$0.35891088-3.69%
Waves
$1.99-5.45%
ICON
$0.20648338-3.38%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.62127001-5.62%
Ankr
$0.02283767-5.75%
Audius
$0.17613109-7.80%
IoTeX
$0.01929164-3.57%
Helium
$1.19-2.10%
SafePal
$0.46195093+0.26%
0x
$0.20131968-5.77%
Moonbeam
$0.25368630-3.65%
Band Protocol
$1.22-5.28%
Siacoin
$0.00300321-1.71%
Aragon
$3.85-3.85%
Wax
$0.04621541-3.31%
Harmony
$0.01238992-5.46%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18394822-0.29%
Joe
$0.38293466-6.04%
Synapse
$0.66819988-1.64%
Sushiswap
$0.63891688-6.51%
TerraUSD
$0.01247125-3.78%
Skale
$0.02689797-5.42%
Braintrust
$0.49086043-3.51%
Livepeer
$4.27-4.31%
Gains Network
$3.81-5.10%
Stargate Finance
$0.56383877-7.06%
Lisk
$0.79206138-4.91%
Amp
$0.00204004-3.74%
UMA Protocol
$1.54-4.96%
DigiByte
$0.00683153-1.53%
Polymath Network
$0.12340000-3.82%
Cartesi
$0.14505195-3.87%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02130583-5.59%
Kyber Network
$0.53600044-4.95%
iExec RLC
$1.32-5.15%
Nervos Network
$0.00276856-6.45%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-4.11%
Nano
$0.68342864-0.69%
Syscoin
$0.12648319-4.92%
MetisDAO
$20.48-2.36%
OMG Network
$0.63416323-4.09%
SPACE ID
$0.28612612-7.84%
Numeraire
$12.60-6.45%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Steem
$0.17500899-4.33%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.17-4.14%
Dent
$0.00077412-4.32%
Chromia
$0.12556613-5.68%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00170669-1.22%
Secret
$0.32800411-3.86%
Civic
$0.08090950-4.17%
WINkLink
$0.00006679-1.96%
NKN
$0.09441858-5.71%
MOBOX
$0.29884788-3.65%
Ren
$0.05978354-4.94%
Keep Network
$0.10871082-2.41%
COTI
$0.04853141-4.19%
Bifrost
$0.04593061-5.05%
Request
$0.07529262-3.68%
Bancor
$0.37651521-4.11%
Spell Token
$0.00046003-3.87%
Sun Token
$0.00561826-2.73%
Celsius
$0.11886580+2.73%
Verge
$0.00289140+72.76%
CEEK VR
$0.05628061-1.79%
Serum
$0.12463811-7.34%
XYO Network
$0.00365882-2.00%
Adventure Gold
$0.56642008+15.06%
Index Chain
$0.05870161-2.82%
Stormx
$0.00385879-3.32%
SuperRare
$0.06872633-4.09%
WazirX
$0.09077732-3.33%
Raydium
$0.19133545-4.87%
Storj
$0.27743781+1.71%
Saitama
$0.00088477-0.00%
Moonriver
$5.60-3.75%
Reef
$0.00169063-3.74%
RACA
$0.00011461-2.40%
Augur
$4.77-3.06%
Voyager Token
$0.12880989-2.56%
GAS
$2.52-2.48%
LooksRare
$0.06140175-4.47%
Polkastarter
$0.31107630-2.66%
Orchid
$0.05023899-3.93%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15305032-3.80%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14008255-1.87%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000009.04%
Enzyme
$17.02-5.68%
Quickswap
$52.31-2.94%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.37-3.35%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14873131-3.06%
Blue Zelle
$0.05558922-5.47%
CLV
$0.03650299+5.13%
district0x
$0.02700000-3.23%
Star Atlas
$0.00158442-0.32%
Stafi
$0.29183777-1.25%
Harvest Finance
$24.43-4.66%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00366420-6.49%
Rarible
$1.17-2.99%
Tokemak
$0.71602316-0.97%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01281330-2.83%
Quantstamp
$0.01261198+6.54%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03362180-6.29%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.46+8.60%
Pepe
$0.00000150-7.67%
Tether
$0.99975119-0.04%
USD Coin
$0.99973218-0.04%
Dai
$0.99927894-0.09%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

ARK Amends Spot Bitcoin ETF Filing to Include Surveillance Sharing, Similar to BlackRock

ARK's application may now be in pole position to be approved first as as it was filed earlier than BlackRock's.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJun 28, 2023 at 3:43 p.m. UTC

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has amended its filing for a spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) to include a surveillance-sharing agreement, similar to that of BlackRock (BLK).

The agreement would be between the Cboe BZX Exchange, on which the ETF would be listed, and a U.S.-based spot BTC trading platform, according to ARK's amended 19b-4 filing.

Surveillance-sharing agreements involve the sharing of information about market trading activity, clearing activity and customer identification to protect against the possibility of market manipulation.

The inclusion of the agreement in BlackRock's application was seen as a potential breakthrough for the listing of a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S., dozens of applications for which the SEC has rejected.

ARK's application may now be in pole position to be approved first as as it was filed earlier than BlackRock's, noted Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

Read More: Bitcoin Briefly Pushes Above $31K After Fidelity Spot ETF Report



DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.