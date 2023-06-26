Bitcoin
NEAR Foundation Partners With Alibaba Cloud to Accelerate Web3 Growth in Asia

The partnership will offer multi-chain indexing to provide data query API to developers.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconJun 26, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. UTC
Marieke Flament (Matt Hussey/NEAR)

Near Foundation CEO Marieke Flament (Matt Hussey/NEAR)

The NEAR Foundation, the non-profit behind the ecosystem development of the NEAR protocol, is joining with Alibaba Cloud, the Chinese tech giant’s arm for computing and storage to accelerate Web 3 growth in Asia and the Middle East, the organization said Monday.

The partnership grants the NEAR Foundation access to Alibaba Cloud's developer ecosystem across Asia and the Middle East in a bid to attract more developers to build on the NEAR protocol, said the company in conversation with CoinDesk. Developers that want to launch new NEAR validators will be able to do so with Alibaba Cloud’s "plug-and-play" infrastructure as a service.

The NEAR Foundation and Alibaba Cloud will offer remote procedure calls (RPC) as a service to developers and users in the NEAR ecosystem, a press release said. RPC is a type of computer server that allows users to read data on blockchains and send transactions to different networks. It will also offer multi-chain indexing to provide data query API to developers.

Users will also be able to use the NEAR Blockchain Operating System (BOS), a platform it launched earlier in the year that allows developers to build into and interact with other users, while using Alibaba Cloud’s infrastructure.

This comes as Alibaba recently announced the hiring of its new Chairman, Joseph Tsai, who has been an active Web 3 investor and has signed multiple deals with crypto-related entities.

“The NEAR Foundation and Alibaba Cloud partnership is an important one as we continue to support Web3 developers to explore opportunities,” said Raymond Xiao, head of international Web3 solutions at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“It is also significant for developers and validators in the Asian markets, as they can leverage Alibaba Cloud’s comprehensive infrastructure in Asia.”

Edited by James Rubin.

