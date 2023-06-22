Bitcoin
Finance

Crypto Custody Firm BitGo Cancels Prime Trust Acquisition

Prime Trust has been losing clients and deposits to competitors for weeks amid mounting concerns over its business, a source at one former client told CoinDesk.

By Jamie Crawley, Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconJun 22, 2023 at 1:59 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 22, 2023 at 2:17 p.m. UTC
BitGo CEO Mike Belshe

CEO of BitGo Mike Belshe at Consensus 2023. (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Cryptocurrency custodian BitGo has terminated its acquisition of rival custody specialist Prime Trust.

BitGo made the decision after "considerable effort and work to find a path forward with Prime Trust," the firm tweeted on Thursday.

"This decision was not made lightly and BitGo remains committed to our mission to deliver trust in digital assets," BitGo added.

Prime Trust has been losing clients and deposits to competitors for weeks amid mounting concerns over its business, a source at one of the former client told CoinDesk.

BitGo reached a preliminary agreement to acquire Prime Trust earlier this month following speculation that the Nevada-regulated custodian was facing bankruptcy.

The firms did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment.

UPDATE (June 22, 14:10 UTC): Adds additional paragraph about Prime Trust losing clients and depositors and adds second byline.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.




DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter
CoinDesk - Unknown
Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Follow @realDannyNelson on Twitter

