CFTC Charges Man With Fraud in ‘Pig Butchering’ Crypto Romance Scam

Bitcoin
$30,052+0.32%
Ethereum
$1,879.82-0.01%
Binance Coin
$242.69-2.19%
XRP
$0.49479239-0.59%
Cardano
$0.29240900+2.69%
Dogecoin
$0.06613254+1.25%
Solana
$16.78-1.81%
Tron
$0.07165779-0.80%
Litecoin
$85.86+1.08%
Polygon
$0.66148561-0.44%
Polkadot
$4.85+0.94%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,005.55+0.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000796+5.93%
Avalanche
$12.70-1.15%
Binance USD
$0.99957047-0.01%
Uniswap
$4.76+0.32%
Chainlink
$5.60+1.55%
Monero
$150.05+3.48%
Cosmos
$9.10+1.27%
Bitcoin Cash
$134.91+0.46%
Ethereum Classic
$16.73+0.53%
Stellar
$0.08679800+1.22%
Internet Computer
$4.17-0.42%
Filecoin
$3.94+1.93%
Lido DAO
$1.91-1.92%
Hedera
$0.04994293-1.54%
Aptos
$7.44+0.13%
Quant
$102.12-2.08%
Crypto.com
$0.05671694+0.91%
Arbitrum
$1.10-2.19%
NEAR Protocol
$1.34+0.60%
VeChain
$0.01689731+3.58%
Stacks
$0.77732126-4.58%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.70%
The Graph
$0.10840504+0.43%
Algorand
$0.12588206+0.67%
Optimism
$1.38-3.28%
Elrond
$32.47+0.42%
ApeCoin
$2.24+1.08%
Fantom
$0.29339360-1.50%
Aave
$55.96+2.09%
The Sandbox
$0.41918822-0.12%
EOS
$0.68343000+1.61%
Immutable X
$0.70668756+3.43%
Tezos
$0.767000000.00%
Theta
$0.71571579+0.56%
Decentraland
$0.37102198+0.57%
Maker
$740.08-3.10%
Axie Infinity
$5.41-1.77%
Synthetix
$1.93-1.61%
Gala
$0.02518620-0.06%
NEO
$8.63-3.44%
Curve DAO Token
$0.67231845-1.80%
Injective Protocol
$7.06-0.65%
Flow
$0.52715836-3.43%
Luna Classic
$0.00009182-1.24%
Bitcoin SV
$27.51-2.14%
Kava.io
$0.90274815-4.29%
PAX Gold
$1,908.14-0.68%
IOTA
$0.17108863-0.03%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-1.96%
Mina
$0.48316528+4.40%
eCash
$0.00002208+1.34%
Chiliz
$0.07419363+0.44%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93104095-2.67%
Dash
$33.17-0.47%
Woo Network
$0.20863292-1.83%
Nexo
$0.63612653-0.75%
Zilliqa
$0.01898916+0.22%
dYdX
$1.85+0.73%
Mask Network
$3.77-4.06%
Convex Finance
$3.80-0.38%
PancakeSwap
$1.42-0.16%
Flare
$0.01527279-2.78%
THORChain
$0.93252136+1.67%
Enjin
$0.27958039+0.28%
Loopring
$0.22419141-1.01%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18482000+0.31%
FLOKI
$0.00002688+4.52%
Illuvium
$46.80-1.31%
BLUR
$0.36002028-2.72%
Oasis Network
$0.05014583-2.15%
NEM
$0.02765175+1.04%
Holo
$0.00137175-1.42%
Fetch.ai
$0.23320438+5.61%
Qtum
$2.26+0.99%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.74%
Zcash
$26.42-2.39%
Celo
$0.44287105-0.43%
Decred
$14.27+0.23%
SXP
$0.38305205-0.42%
Ravencoin
$0.01829054+0.02%
Kusama
$23.81-0.41%
Yearn Finance
$6,350.12+0.14%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.09-1.89%
Stepn
$0.21755154-0.46%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.80-1.92%
Audius
$0.19436552+5.18%
Compound
$29.81+0.32%
ICON
$0.20992960-0.51%
EthereumPoW
$1.86-2.19%
JasmyCoin
$0.00420059-1.69%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.63568030+2.10%
Moonbeam
$0.28187796+5.37%
IoTeX
$0.01965703+1.57%
Helium
$1.26-0.97%
Ankr
$0.02213756-1.11%
Aragon
$4.33-5.13%
SafePal
$0.46191444-7.26%
0x
$0.19244922+0.11%
Harmony
$0.01237550-0.59%
Wax
$0.04569438+2.29%
Band Protocol
$1.19-0.92%
Siacoin
$0.00291235-0.25%
Waves
$1.48-1.24%
Joe
$0.39354508-0.50%
Braintrust
$0.52551107-0.48%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17870344-2.31%
Synapse
$0.67641768-1.02%
Sushiswap
$0.64584941+1.50%
Livepeer
$4.36+0.72%
TerraUSD
$0.01241500+0.43%
Skale
$0.02679658-0.43%
Gains Network
$3.97-3.57%
Amp
$0.00214989-1.35%
Stargate Finance
$0.58625407+1.98%
UMA Protocol
$1.58-2.92%
Lisk
$0.76556075+1.57%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02216844+0.46%
DigiByte
$0.00661962-1.30%
Polymath Network
$0.11930000+1.54%
Cartesi
$0.14308687-1.83%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018+5.36%
iExec RLC
$1.34+0.34%
Nervos Network
$0.00286911-0.33%
Kyber Network
$0.52305577-1.46%
Syscoin
$0.13018891+2.01%
Nano
$0.68324522+0.82%
SPACE ID
$0.31723761-5.18%
MetisDAO
$20.77+0.40%
Numeraire
$13.59-4.29%
OMG Network
$0.56296263-2.71%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Steem
$0.17290963+2.50%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.10-1.61%
Secret
$0.34873631+0.01%
Chromia
$0.12847382-0.90%
Dent
$0.00075803+2.19%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00163669-0.88%
WINkLink
$0.00006897+2.56%
Civic
$0.07785282+2.55%
MOBOX
$0.30879495-2.56%
NKN
$0.09509540-3.93%
Request
$0.07992952+5.96%
Ren
$0.06021244+0.13%
COTI
$0.04970540+1.91%
Bancor
$0.38592417+1.50%
Celsius
$0.13860878+14.36%
Bifrost
$0.04597044-1.38%
Spell Token
$0.00047467-1.38%
Keep Network
$0.09780937-3.96%
Sun Token
$0.00564070-0.11%
CEEK VR
$0.05815460-3.34%
XYO Network
$0.00351369+0.30%
SuperRare
$0.06943528-1.12%
Index Chain
$0.05792496-0.17%
Stormx
$0.00378791+0.48%
Raydium
$0.19388515+5.46%
Adventure Gold
$0.52014921+11.86%
RACA
$0.00011786+0.80%
Saitama
$0.00087974-0.40%
Moonriver
$5.58+4.91%
Augur
$4.87-1.27%
WazirX
$0.08398126-1.86%
Reef
$0.00165376+1.05%
Storj
$0.25404132+1.13%
Voyager Token
$0.12234203+6.26%
GAS
$2.44-0.51%
Serum
$0.09006411+53.23%
LooksRare
$0.06061700+1.89%
Orchid
$0.05326917-3.61%
Polkastarter
$0.31484329+3.21%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000003.67%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15050487-0.72%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15559289+0.46%
Verge
$0.00155864-0.40%
Enzyme
$16.81+1.21%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.43+4.27%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14882266-0.35%
Blue Zelle
$0.05558517+2.58%
CLV
$0.03606645-5.88%
Quickswap
$45.28+0.84%
district0x
$0.02750000-0.03%
Star Atlas
$0.00165666-3.65%
Stafi
$0.29988794+2.58%
Harvest Finance
$23.72-0.29%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00375507+4.96%
Rarible
$1.11-1.19%
Tokemak
$0.68874191-1.74%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01341750-1.04%
Quantstamp
$0.01183211-3.46%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02286045-15.95%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.09+13.46%
Pepe
$0.00000157+17.05%
Tether
$0.99987305+0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99966562+0.01%
Dai
$0.99967126+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

CFTC Charges Man With Fraud in ‘Pig Butchering’ Crypto Romance Scam

The scheme swindled at least 29 investors out of more than $1.3 million, according to the CFTC.

By CoinDesk Staff, Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconJun 22, 2023 at 9:01 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 22, 2023 at 9:37 p.m. UTC
"Their Mortal Remains" - Pink Floyd Exhibition - Announcement

Floating pig from Pink Floyd Exhibition (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)


The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed an enforcement action against a California man and his company for running an elaborate romance scam that swindled dozens of investors out of more than $1 million, according to a Thursday press release.

The action, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that Cunwen Zhu, a California businessman, tricked at least 29 customers out of more than $1.3 million allocated for digital asset commodity and forex trading through his company, Justby International Auctions, between April 2021 and March 2022. Instead of investing customers’ funds in crypto and forex exchanges, Zhu collected the money for his personal use, transferring the majority of the funds to bank accounts, digital wallets and digital asset trading platforms controlled by those he employed in his alleged scheme.

Zhu’s partners cultivated romantic relationships with his alleged victims, to “fatten them up with falsehoods, before soliciting the customer to participate in a fraudulent financial opportunity,” the CFTC said in a statement. The romance scam, known as “Pig Butchering,” has become increasingly prevalent since the pandemic, with loneliness among individuals living under stay-at-home orders on the rise.

“As people sought to escape the isolation of the pandemic and form a connection to others online, fraudsters saw a new venue to prey on and to take advantage of the public,” said CFTC Director of Enforcement Ian McGinley.

This isn’t the first time the CFTC has sounded the alarm on romance-related scams involving digital assets. The CFTC has issued several customer protection fraud advisories and articles in recent months to deter users from falling for scams.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
CoinDesk - Unknown
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @LizKNapolitano on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
ScamsCFTC