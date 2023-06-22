BlackRock Executive: Knowing Who Counterparties Are Is Key to Engaging Institutions in DeFi
BlackRock's views could carry extra weight in the ongoing battle over regulation in the industry.
NEW YORK - Developing digital identity infrastructure such that counterparties know who they are trading with is critical to getting large institutions involved in decentralized finance (DeFi), said Joseph Chalom, head of strategic partnerships at BlackRock, at the State of Crypto Summit held by Coinbase and the Financial Times in New York on Thursday.
Identifying counterparties may be important for large regulated institutional players like BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, but it might contradict the privacy ethos of crypto natives. However BlackRock has recently emerged as a potentially priority-setting player in the industry by applying this month to list a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Given its size, its desires might have a greater shot at becoming industry rules than the often-anonymous folks who have long steered crypto.
"The first issue is, who am I trading with?...We go to jail, if we don't know who we're trading with," Chalom said of institutions such as BlackRock, adding that he is not optimistic that the digital identity issue will be solved in the short term.
Issues such as the automated market making in DeFi instead of central order limits books are just fig leaves, said Chalom. "We need clear understanding of who is in a pool," Chalom noted.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.