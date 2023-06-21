Starknet Foundation Appoints Meta Veteran Oliva as First CEO
The executive will help the non-profit promote growth within the Starknet ecosystem.
Starknet Foundation, the nonprofit foundation founded by blockchain scalability company Starknet, appointed former Meta executive Diego Oliva as its first CEO. Oliva will lead the ecosystem's growth and help with decentralization efforts, according to a press release provided to CoinDesk
Starknet parent StarkWare reached an $8 billion valuation after a $100 million funding round in May 2022 and announced the existence of the foundation in July. The Starknet Foundation officially launched in November with a seven-person board and a supply of 5.01 billion Starknet tokens, or about 50.1% of the initial supply of 10 billion tokens. The tokens are not yet available for public trading.
Oliva served as Meta's – at the time, Facebook's – regional director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa until 2015. He later co-founded and led internet-of-things company Glue Home, and he serves on the board of food-delivery company Just Eat.
“STARK Proofs, the cryptography behind Starknet, are delivering the kind of scale for blockchain we didn’t think was possible," Oliva said. "I want to see them reach the hands of any interested developer in the world.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.