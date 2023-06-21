Starknet Foundation Appoints Meta Veteran Oliva as First CEO

Starknet parent StarkWare reached an $8 billion valuation after a $100 million funding round in May 2022 and announced the existence of the foundation in July. The Starknet Foundation officially launched in November with a seven-person board and a supply of 5.01 billion Starknet tokens, or about 50.1% of the initial supply of 10 billion tokens. The tokens are not yet available for public trading.