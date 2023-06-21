Galaxy-Backed Investment Platform Truvius Taps CoinDesk Indices for Digital Asset Portfolios
The sectors Truvius will offer on its platform include currency, DeFi, smart contracts, and others based on CDI's Digital Asset Classification Standard.
Digital asset portfolio provider Truvius is to use CoinDesk Indices' (CDI) classifications to offer thematic crypto exposure through its investment platform.
The aim of the collaboration is to offer automated portfolios tracking indices across a range of areas in the digital asset industry.
Boston, Mass.-based Truvius, which is backed by digital asset financial services provider Galaxy Digital's venture arm, provides index-based digital asset portfolios to individual and institutional investors.
Crypto-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital is led by crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz and CoinDesk Indices is a subsidiary of CoinDesk.
Truvius will offer automated portfolios for sectors, including currency, decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts, amongst others based on CDI's Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), which seeks to categorize the top 500 digital assets by market capitalization.
The advantage of such indices is in allowing firms like Truvius to create index-linked products such as exchange-traded funds (ETF), which helps to attract investors who prefer passive rather than active exposure to an asset or basket of assets, akin to what they would find in the traditional finance world.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.