Finance

Galaxy-Backed Investment Platform Truvius Taps CoinDesk Indices for Digital Asset Portfolios

The sectors Truvius will offer on its platform include currency, DeFi, smart contracts, and others based on CDI's Digital Asset Classification Standard.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJun 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Price rising charts markets indices (Unsplash)

Price rising charts markets indices (Unsplash)

Digital asset portfolio provider Truvius is to use CoinDesk Indices' (CDI) classifications to offer thematic crypto exposure through its investment platform.

The aim of the collaboration is to offer automated portfolios tracking indices across a range of areas in the digital asset industry.

Boston, Mass.-based Truvius, which is backed by digital asset financial services provider Galaxy Digital's venture arm, provides index-based digital asset portfolios to individual and institutional investors.

Crypto-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital is led by crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz and CoinDesk Indices is a subsidiary of CoinDesk.

Truvius will offer automated portfolios for sectors, including currency, decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts, amongst others based on CDI's Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), which seeks to categorize the top 500 digital assets by market capitalization.

The advantage of such indices is in allowing firms like Truvius to create index-linked products such as exchange-traded funds (ETF), which helps to attract investors who prefer passive rather than active exposure to an asset or basket of assets, akin to what they would find in the traditional finance world.

Read More: Invesco Reapplies for Bitcoin ETF, Advocates for More Crypto Investment Products

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.



Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

