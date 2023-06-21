Crypto Sites Are Naming Fake Dispute Resolution Organizations: Canada’s Securities Regulator
Most organizations the regulator mentions have little or no online presence and, with one exception, aren’t working with any major crypto platforms.
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), an umbrella organization of Canada's provincial and territorial securities regulators, is warning investors about crypto companies that claim to be authorized by fictitious regulatory or dispute-resolution organizations.
“In an effort to appear legitimate, the purported trading service providers claim they are certified by a fictitious authority or that they are members of a dispute resolution organization,” the CSA said in a release.
The organizations named by the CSA include:
- Financial Standard Commission FSC Canada
- Financial Commission/Finacom PLC Ltd.
- Blockchain Association
- European Financial Services and Exchange Commission
- Crypto Conduct Authority/Crypto Frugal Ltd. (Ireland)
- Crypto Conduct Authority/Crypto Frugal Ltd. (U.K.)
- International Regulatory & Brokerage E-markets
- British Investment Commission/BIC PLC Ltd.
- International Financial Market Supervisory Authority
- Crypto Commission Authority/Crypto Commission Ltd.
The CSA did not provide any evidence of wrongdoing by the named groups, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment by CoinDesk.
Most of the groups don’t have any sort of web presence. One exception is The Financial Commission – operated by Finacom – which runs the Blockchain Association (not to be confused with the lobby group in Washington D.C.).
“Anyone considering using a crypto firm that claims to be certified or a member of a dispute resolution organization should try to independently verify that the referenced organization actually exists,” said the CSA in a statement.
On its website, the Financial Commission provides an address in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district that’s commonly used to register companies and a phone number from a Brooklyn, New York, area code.
“We are a legitimate company and do not agree with the characterization of our business,” a spokesperson for the group told CoinDesk.
Filings from Hong Kong’s corporate registry show it's registered to Alexey Pavlenko, who is listed on the website as a board member of the organization. Pavlenko is also listed as a director for the firm's U.K entity.
The majority of the members of the Financial Commission are foreign currency trading brokerages. The only notable blockchain company is YouHolder, a centralized yield platform.
YouHolder did not respond to a request for comment from CoinDesk.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.