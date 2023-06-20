Crypto Exchange Backed by Fidelity, Schwab and Citadel Launches With Additional Investors

“What we’re seeing is that increasingly, investors want to trade through their trusted intermediaries and that’s especially true post FTX, which was supposed to be the leader in the digital market. If you can’t trust them, who can you trust?” Nazarali told CoinDesk in an interview in April. “So people are falling back on the firms that have been around for a really long time and that have really stood the test of time and that’s a really important tailwind for us.”