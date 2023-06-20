Australian Data Center Startup Arkon Expands to U.S. With $26M in Fresh Funding
CEO Joshua Payne said he expects the acquisition of a data center in Hannibal, Ohio to be "the first of several" over the next year.
Arkon Energy, a data center infrastructure provider based in Melbourne, Australia, is expanding to the U.S. with the acquisition of a site in Hannibal, Ohio.
The company, which uses renewable electricity to mine bitcoin (BTC), also raised $26 million in fresh capital from Sandton Capital Partners, which it intends to use to fund an "aggressive expansion" into North America, according to an announcement shared with CoinDesk on Tuesday. That's on top of the $28 million it raised in November, when it bought Hydrokraft AS, a renewable energy-based data center in Norway.
The acquisition is likely to be "the first of several" over the next year, CEO Joshua Payne said in the statement.
The data center in Ohio is designed for a capacity of 100 megawatts (MW) and is expected to add up to 3.3 exahash per second (EH/s) to the firm's hashrate by the end of 2023. Arkon said it hopes the facility will offer a predictable revenue stream by providing server hosting services to bitcoin mining firms.
Bitcoin mining firms felt the pain of the last year's crypto bear market as they were squeezed between falling valuations and high electricity costs, with some firms going bankrupt as a result. Further uncertainty lies ahead with bitcoin's next halving, now less than a year away, which will reduce rewards for mining blocks, and so challenge firms' profit margins further.
“Raising capital in the current climate, particularly amidst a crypto downturn and increasing regulatory scrutiny, was indeed a challenge," Payne said. "However, the uncertain market landscape also presents very well priced buying opportunities for those that are able to navigate the storm and protect the downside."
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.