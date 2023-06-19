Crypto Market Regulatory Uncertainty Overshadows Blockchain Development: Bank of America

Bitcoin
$26,443.45-0.38%
Ethereum
$1,724.11-0.23%
Binance Coin
$243.19-1.13%
XRP
$0.48749391+0.76%
Cardano
$0.25958100-2.52%
Dogecoin
$0.06211298+0.41%
Tron
$0.06988787-1.53%
Solana
$15.47-0.55%
Litecoin
$77.42+0.30%
Polkadot
$4.54+0.02%
Polygon
$0.59798554-1.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000731+1.26%
Binance USD
$0.99951615-0.09%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,529.04+0.01%
Avalanche
$11.33-1.41%
Uniswap
$4.47-0.78%
Chainlink
$5.13-1.91%
Cosmos
$8.53-2.60%
Monero
$137.30-0.03%
Ethereum Classic
$15.26-1.29%
Stellar
$0.07979500-0.25%
Bitcoin Cash
$106.88-1.12%
Internet Computer
$3.96+0.03%
Filecoin
$3.67-0.18%
Lido DAO
$1.72-2.68%
Quant
$99.77-1.85%
Hedera
$0.04498984-1.46%
Aptos
$6.86-2.59%
Crypto.com
$0.05358198-0.59%
Arbitrum
$1.00+0.64%
NEAR Protocol
$1.23-1.92%
VeChain
$0.01477299-1.50%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99752074-0.08%
The Graph
$0.09920318-2.29%
Algorand
$0.11686260-1.16%
Stacks
$0.57125563+1.76%
Elrond
$30.26-0.93%
Fantom
$0.26680339-1.75%
ApeCoin
$2.00-4.56%
Aave
$50.99-0.79%
The Sandbox
$0.38426892-1.05%
Optimism
$1.10-1.06%
EOS
$0.62233300-1.72%
Tezos
$0.71470000-1.37%
Theta
$0.65488868+1.68%
Immutable X
$0.62861506-0.05%
Maker
$688.76+1.84%
Decentraland
$0.33442952-1.47%
Synthetix
$1.82-1.14%
Axie Infinity
$4.87-1.09%
Gala
$0.02298556-0.42%
NEO
$7.73-1.34%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61374551-0.43%
Luna Classic
$0.00008960-0.50%
PAX Gold
$1,926.04-0.15%
Injective Protocol
$6.08-1.02%
Bitcoin SV
$24.86-2.43%
Flow
$0.46183165-0.48%
Kava.io
$0.80790690+3.54%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-5.56%
IOTA
$0.15980715+0.13%
Mina
$0.42837029+0.85%
eCash
$0.00002005-0.94%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93064877+4.22%
Chiliz
$0.06725944-1.22%
Dash
$30.37-1.38%
Nexo
$0.59945141-0.75%
Woo Network
$0.18425249-1.39%
PancakeSwap
$1.40-1.87%
Flare
$0.01594573+10.97%
Mask Network
$3.58-3.22%
Zilliqa
$0.01729370-1.82%
dYdX
$1.67-1.33%
Convex Finance
$3.41+0.57%
Loopring
$0.21183932-1.76%
Enjin
$0.25917347-0.41%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17127000-0.62%
THORChain
$0.83997133+0.55%
Illuvium
$44.44-1.29%
BLUR
$0.33994569-4.53%
Holo
$0.00130290-1.55%
Oasis Network
$0.04571638-0.77%
NEM
$0.02548931-2.21%
Zcash
$26.24+1.15%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.55%
FLOKI
$0.00002176-1.26%
Qtum
$2.06-0.95%
Decred
$13.87+1.11%
Kusama
$22.83-0.25%
Ravencoin
$0.01692637-1.42%
SXP
$0.35212340-0.32%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.75-1.84%
Celo
$0.39282782-2.03%
Compound
$28.35-0.94%
EthereumPoW
$1.80+4.66%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.05+2.17%
Fetch.ai
$0.18374817-4.21%
Yearn Finance
$5,694.19-0.96%
Stepn
$0.19518358-1.96%
JasmyCoin
$0.00387922+4.12%
Audius
$0.17088083-3.27%
ICON
$0.18714129-2.73%
Helium
$1.21-0.10%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.57925491-0.80%
IoTeX
$0.01782211-0.53%
Moonbeam
$0.25048598+0.19%
Ankr
$0.02014225+0.33%
Aragon
$3.84+1.04%
Braintrust
$0.60002748-1.31%
SafePal
$0.40312698-7.52%
0x
$0.17532223-1.63%
Waves
$1.38-0.60%
Band Protocol
$1.09+2.15%
Wax
$0.04154961-0.56%
Siacoin
$0.00266588-0.55%
Harmony
$0.01091835-0.63%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17419714+1.31%
Gains Network
$4.00+0.67%
Stargate Finance
$0.56564405+0.91%
TerraUSD
$0.01173908-3.67%
Sushiswap
$0.59606430-0.79%
Synapse
$0.59332598-1.63%
Amp
$0.00200488-2.57%
Livepeer
$3.94-0.69%
Skale
$0.02426259-3.23%
UMA Protocol
$1.50-0.22%
Joe
$0.30663556-2.82%
NuCypher
$0.07992475-0.00%
Lisk
$0.70369822-0.66%
DigiByte
$0.00617680+1.21%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01966412-2.09%
Polymath Network
$0.10560000-3.03%
Cartesi
$0.12709748-0.32%
Kyber Network
$0.48952450-0.90%
iExec RLC
$1.23-0.37%
Nervos Network
$0.00264921-0.44%
Nano
$0.65475999+1.13%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-1.59%
Syscoin
$0.12094885-5.78%
SPACE ID
$0.28799623-1.96%
MetisDAO
$18.51-1.92%
OMG Network
$0.54556364-2.92%
Numeraire
$11.95-0.59%
Secret
$0.34777386-6.85%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99-0.98%
Steem
$0.15954605-0.45%
Chromia
$0.11842549+0.01%
Dent
$0.00067823-0.29%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00153637-0.60%
WINkLink
$0.00006290-0.71%
MOBOX
$0.29473006-1.82%
Bifrost
$0.04521963+1.63%
Civic
$0.07118775-0.73%
Request
$0.07334569+0.86%
Bancor
$0.35359574-0.45%
NKN
$0.08412516-5.29%
COTI
$0.04425512-1.38%
Ren
$0.05245563-2.80%
Spell Token
$0.00044737+0.56%
Sun Token
$0.00536532-0.00%
Keep Network
$0.08775669-1.62%
Celsius
$0.11061469+4.51%
CEEK VR
$0.05587761-1.52%
XYO Network
$0.00343556-1.31%
SuperRare
$0.06951895+8.18%
Index Chain
$0.05416304+0.37%
Stormx
$0.00340464-1.57%
Moonriver
$5.30+2.31%
Augur
$4.64-5.08%
WazirX
$0.08003794-1.22%
RACA
$0.00010840-1.24%
Saitama
$0.00081028+1.29%
Raydium
$0.16920397-1.98%
Reef
$0.00154878+0.16%
Voyager Token
$0.12046384+15.31%
Adventure Gold
$0.43130422-2.50%
Storj
$0.22602154-1.83%
GAS
$2.28-0.65%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16064404-0.73%
Orchid
$0.05194147+7.01%
LooksRare
$0.05345077-10.21%
Polkastarter
$0.27612504-0.73%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14093755-0.87%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000012.98%
Verge
$0.00145279-2.26%
Enzyme
$15.28-2.54%
CLV
$0.03735714+19.45%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13954636-1.32%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.20-1.20%
Serum
$0.05489198-0.79%
Star Atlas
$0.00162730+0.38%
Quickswap
$42.47+0.87%
Blue Zelle
$0.04917694-1.49%
district0x
$0.02580134+13.96%
Stafi
$0.27214489-4.08%
Harvest Finance
$22.61+0.94%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00341666+1.31%
Rarible
$1.02-2.18%
Tokemak
$0.64928026-2.90%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01314542-6.62%
Quantstamp
$0.01076722-5.91%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02939818+15.98%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.89705327-1.11%
Pepe
$0.00000094-4.72%
Tether
$0.99921907-0.09%
USD Coin
$0.99961497-0.08%
Dai
$0.99931849-0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Crypto Market Regulatory Uncertainty Overshadows Blockchain Development: Bank of America

The bank said it expects blockchain infrastructure and tokenization to transform financial and non-financing infrastructure and markets over the next five to 10 years.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconJun 19, 2023 at 8:27 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: Red Stop Light Traffic (Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

The rally in risk assets continues, but digital assets have underperformed the Nasdaq stock index by 24% since the beginning of May after gaining 52% from the start of the year, Bank of America (BAC) said in a Friday research report.

“Digital asset sentiment remains poor as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) enforcement actions create regulatory uncertainty, pressuring token prices,” analysts Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss wrote, adding that “digital asset trading platforms are just one piece of the broader ecosystem.”

The regulator said earlier this month that it was suing Binance, its founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and the operating company for Binance.US on allegations of violating federal securities laws. A day later it sued rival exchange Coinbase on similar charges.

Bank of America says an excessive focus on regulatory headwinds, spot bitcoin exchange-traded-fund (ETF) approval in the U.S. and illicit activity is “overshadowing the rapid development and integration of distributed ledger and blockchain technology infrastructure.”

“Specifically private permissioned distributed ledgers and blockchain subnets,” that enable the tokenization of traditional financial assets, the report added.

The bank says it expects blockchain infrastructure and tokenization to “transform financial and non-financing infrastructure and markets over the next five to 10 years.

Read more: Tokenization of Real-World Assets a Key Driver of Digital Asset Adoption: Bank of America

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.