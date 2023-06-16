Avantgarde, Agio Digital Unveil Institutional Onchain Funds Platform
The platform will allow for users to set up fully regulated on-chain funds.
Avantgarde Finance Group has partnered with Agio Digital, a digital assets and fund platform, to launch an institutional-grade on-chain platform.
The platform will allow users to establish fully regulated onchain funds, a press release said. Avantgarde provides tooling and asset management services on a decentralized finance system while Agio Fund Services, a subsidiary of Agio Digital, offers the fund setup, licensing and investor transaction management.
“Avantgarde and Agio have worked hand in hand over the last year to bridge the gap between institutions and blockchain-based asset management technology by wrapping DeFi vaults running on Enzyme into a fully compliant fund structure,” said the press release.
Enzyme is a non-custodial solution that automates operational and compliance and risk management functions for crypto on-chain.
“Asset management suffers from extremely high barriers to entry today, and this partnership changes that, whilst it also opens the door to institutions more familiar with traditional hedge-fund structures to access decentralised finance compliantly, and in a way they are already used to,” said Mona El Isa, founder and chief executive officer of Avantgarde.
The press release stated that the launch will reduce operational costs for clients by more than 80%.
