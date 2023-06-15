Mick Mulvaney-Linked Astra Protocol Faces Investor Backlash Over ‘Severely Deficient Communication’

Aside from the lack of engagement, investors expressed other concerns regarding strategic decisions such as a sudden six-month extension to the cliff (the period after which investors can gain full access to their invested equity) for all investors, which the investors claim was designed to exhaust the liquid token supply. The group notes that the ASTRA token price sits well below the price that investors paid with no apparent signs of a recovery. ASTRA was trading up nearly 60% to $0.02835 in the past 24 hours at the time of publication.