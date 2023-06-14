Salesforce Leads $6M Round for AI-Backed Web3 Data Platform Mnemonic

“We initially started with the idea of just enabling developers, enterprises and businesses to build with comprehensive, real-time, high-quality data that is derived from the blockchain because it’s very difficult to index and process that data.” Andrii Yasinetsky, Mnemonic co-founder and CEO, said in an interview with CoinDesk. Yasinetsky, a veteran of Google and Uber who holds several patents related to self-driving vehicle technology, co-founded Mnemonic with Chief AI Officer Elena Ikonomovska (a former Reddit data scientist) and Ben Metcalfe, who is not involved in the startup’s day-to-day operations.