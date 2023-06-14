Interoperability Protocol Connext Labs Raises $7.5M at $250M Valuation
Connext said it is "building the HTTP of Web3" to create a communication layer across different blockchain networks.
Connext Labs, a blockchain protocol attempting to enable the development of applications that can access multiple networks, has raised $7.5 million in funding from Polychain Capital, Polygon Ventures and other investors.
The round, which takes Connext's total funding to $23.2 million, gives the startup a $250 million valuation, according to an emailed announcement on Wednesday.
Connext said it is "building the HTTP of Web3," forming a communication layer across different blockchain networks so that applications can interact with funds and data on multiple networks at the same time.
Interoperability enables developers to build applications without the risk of their being bogged down by congestion or high fees on one particular blockchain, a concern that is often raised of the world's most dominant network for decentralized finance (DeFi) Ethereum.
The new capital will be used to set up the Connext Foundation, which will be responsible for issuing development grants and funding to Connext-built initiatives.
The company's investors also include Coinbase Ventures, Ethereal Ventures, 1kx, #Hashed, and Scalar Capital.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.