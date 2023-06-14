Crypto Prime Broker FPG Loses Up to $20M in Cyber Attack

Bitcoin
$25,864.91-0.02%
Ethereum
$1,728.43-0.63%
Binance Coin
$244.39+2.78%
XRP
$0.50160018-3.02%
Cardano
$0.27039300-1.54%
Dogecoin
$0.06146128-0.03%
Tron
$0.07227958+0.86%
Solana
$15.08+0.90%
Polygon
$0.64672331+0.56%
Polkadot
$4.73+2.83%
Litecoin
$76.63-1.05%
Binance USD
$0.99994770+0.03%
Avalanche
$11.84+1.06%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,917.42+0.24%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000680+0.36%
Uniswap
$4.58+7.11%
Chainlink
$5.45+3.77%
Cosmos
$8.77+1.47%
Monero
$134.31-3.53%
Stellar
$0.08104300-2.15%
Ethereum Classic
$15.20+0.63%
Bitcoin Cash
$104.62-1.10%
Internet Computer
$3.95+0.58%
Filecoin
$3.69-0.22%
Lido DAO
$1.78+0.75%
Hedera
$0.04709742+2.55%
Quant
$101.45+3.67%
Crypto.com
$0.05277106+0.64%
Aptos
$6.34+2.23%
Arbitrum
$0.99619608+1.07%
VeChain
$0.01605079-0.04%
NEAR Protocol
$1.23+3.26%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99934864+0.50%
The Graph
$0.10032148+1.96%
Algorand
$0.11790106+4.59%
Aave
$55.49+0.95%
ApeCoin
$2.15-3.53%
Elrond
$30.67+0.87%
EOS
$0.67080000+0.06%
Optimism
$1.14+0.27%
Fantom
$0.26195016+1.35%
The Sandbox
$0.38731127+1.24%
Stacks
$0.51542841+1.01%
Tezos
$0.75200000+4.08%
Theta
$0.64342165+0.09%
Decentraland
$0.34639696+1.89%
Immutable X
$0.60904245-1.45%
Synthetix
$1.84+1.90%
Maker
$642.00+1.62%
Axie Infinity
$4.95+1.71%
Luna Classic
$0.00009783+4.03%
NEO
$7.83+0.37%
Gala
$0.02218143+2.63%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61480098-5.73%
BitTorrent
$0.00000054+0.38%
Flow
$0.48278436-0.27%
PAX Gold
$1,926.84+0.64%
Injective Protocol
$6.17+3.60%
Bitcoin SV
$25.21+0.38%
Kava.io
$0.79213708+0.77%
IOTA
$0.15695020+0.23%
eCash
$0.00002021+0.03%
Mina
$0.41089805-0.67%
Chiliz
$0.06801282+0.93%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.86256016+16.66%
Nexo
$0.62248569+0.78%
Dash
$30.09+3.60%
Mask Network
$3.61+0.73%
Zilliqa
$0.01737552+0.73%
Woo Network
$0.16748455+0.19%
PancakeSwap
$1.40+1.87%
Loopring
$0.21855578+1.65%
Convex Finance
$3.40-0.92%
dYdX
$1.60+0.59%
Flare
$0.01555884-2.34%
Enjin
$0.25859956+1.35%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16998000+0.54%
THORChain
$0.82609045-2.46%
Illuvium
$44.79+0.53%
NEM
$0.02662262+0.08%
Oasis Network
$0.04575697+1.71%
Holo
$0.00127896+0.74%
FLOKI
$0.00002211+0.79%
Ravencoin
$0.01839415+12.36%
Qtum
$2.09-1.52%
BLUR
$0.31552963+2.22%
Zcash
$25.46+0.63%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000002.40%
Celo
$0.41182513+0.47%
Decred
$13.32+7.61%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.36+3.00%
Kusama
$22.15+0.01%
Fetch.ai
$0.18961146+1.71%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.62+0.46%
Compound
$27.38+0.87%
SXP
$0.32912075+2.86%
Audius
$0.17667616+3.35%
Stepn
$0.19395402+1.59%
Yearn Finance
$5,576.41-0.55%
Helium
$1.26-0.21%
ICON
$0.18648094+1.54%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61356943+1.26%
JasmyCoin
$0.00362572+4.77%
IoTeX
$0.01775413+0.14%
Ankr
$0.02011404+0.71%
EthereumPoW
$1.49+0.02%
Braintrust
$0.63644782-0.34%
0x
$0.17697681+1.53%
Moonbeam
$0.22143379-0.26%
Waves
$1.41+1.87%
Wax
$0.04220261+0.31%
Siacoin
$0.00265598-1.03%
SafePal
$0.35822595+0.45%
Harmony
$0.01064199-0.57%
Band Protocol
$1.03+1.40%
TerraUSD
$0.01274072+10.31%
Aragon
$3.07+4.45%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16361600+3.81%
Gains Network
$3.81-1.12%
Amp
$0.00205216+1.99%
Skale
$0.02497126+0.20%
Stargate Finance
$0.55318844+2.55%
Sushiswap
$0.57860420+1.19%
Joe
$0.32642871+0.65%
Lisk
$0.76151963+9.99%
Livepeer
$3.91+2.68%
UMA Protocol
$1.52+0.46%
Synapse
$0.56947113+2.07%
DigiByte
$0.00658044+1.16%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Cartesi
$0.13777635+10.84%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01965530-0.25%
Polymath Network
$0.10560000+7.89%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-0.38%
Nervos Network
$0.00277954+0.79%
Kyber Network
$0.48696092+0.19%
iExec RLC
$1.22-1.91%
Nano
$0.65777900-2.40%
Syscoin
$0.12225183+3.01%
MetisDAO
$19.41+2.03%
SPACE ID
$0.28402840-0.51%
OMG Network
$0.54976499+0.14%
Numeraire
$12.05-0.25%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.93+0.95%
Steem
$0.15723952+0.21%
Chromia
$0.11870528+0.28%
Secret
$0.31309518+5.50%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00155951+0.30%
Dent
$0.00067475+2.61%
WINkLink
$0.00006405+1.75%
MOBOX
$0.30997910+1.22%
NKN
$0.09049069-6.29%
Civic
$0.07154341-0.05%
Bancor
$0.35813951+1.32%
Bifrost
$0.04368042-0.21%
Request
$0.07229219+0.52%
COTI
$0.04607662+0.50%
Ren
$0.05550697-0.65%
Spell Token
$0.00043779+0.49%
Sun Token
$0.00539255-0.53%
Celsius
$0.11862077-0.51%
Keep Network
$0.08977751+2.48%
CEEK VR
$0.05508847+1.42%
XYO Network
$0.00349888-5.10%
Augur
$5.41-0.74%
Index Chain
$0.05772677+0.29%
SuperRare
$0.06451744+1.68%
Adventure Gold
$0.50066681+3.28%
Stormx
$0.00348053+0.73%
WazirX
$0.08318178+0.87%
Raydium
$0.17224907+0.89%
RACA
$0.00010817+0.34%
Reef
$0.00157291+2.76%
Saitama
$0.00078328-0.33%
Moonriver
$4.91+0.08%
Storj
$0.23445915+1.04%
GAS
$2.28+0.92%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16544176-0.02%
LooksRare
$0.05550979+1.31%
Orchid
$0.05038778-1.82%
Voyager Token
$0.10154852-0.48%
Polkastarter
$0.28229413+3.07%
Verge
$0.00156140+1.75%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13848356+0.57%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000019.30%
Enzyme
$15.96+4.16%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14881505+3.95%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.24+1.59%
Blue Zelle
$0.05130828-3.70%
district0x
$0.02680000-2.19%
Serum
$0.05397190+1.86%
Quickswap
$42.99+1.63%
Star Atlas
$0.00158001+0.11%
CLV
$0.03169815-0.27%
Stafi
$0.28161833+0.93%
Harvest Finance
$22.20+1.69%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00341819+0.38%
Rarible
$1.04+2.47%
Tokemak
$0.67741178-4.11%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01239846+0.42%
Quantstamp
$0.01125390-3.47%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02468162+6.02%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.86130587+6.37%
Pepe
$0.00000092+0.97%
Tether
$0.99994861+0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.03%
Dai
$0.99981884-0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Crypto Prime Broker FPG Loses Up to $20M in Cyber Attack

FPG told customers via email that it had ceased trading, deposits and withdrawals after experiencing a cyber security incident on Sunday, June 11.

By Ian Allison, Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconJun 14, 2023 at 7:10 p.m. UTC
Hacker with a laptop

Computer hacker (Shutterstock)

Floating Point Group (FPG), an institutional trading desk specializing in cryptocurrencies, suffered a cyber attack on Sunday, June 11, which resulted in a loss of between $15 million and $20 million in crypto, a spokesman for the firm told CoinDesk.

Hacks and breaches are relatively common occurrences in crypto that can happen to almost any firm. That said, FPG had taken steps to ensure it was safe, having engaged outside auditors in December of last year for a series of cybersecurity audits and penetration testing, successfully earning the firm a SOC 2 certification.

After discovering the security breach, FPG locked all third party accounts and secured all wallets. The firm’s account segregation limited the overall impact of the attack, it said.

“We have ceased trading, deposits and withdrawals, out of an abundance of caution,” an FPG spokesman said via direct message. “We are working with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, our regulators and Chainalysis to understand how this occurred and to recover assets.”

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Ian Allison

Ian Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Follow @IanAllison123 on Twitter
CoinDesk - Unknown
Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Follow @realDannyNelson on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
Exclusive Hacker