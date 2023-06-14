Bitcoin
Finance

BCB Group Abandons Sutor Bank Acquisition on Regulatory Delay

The payments processor also cited crypto market conditions as a reason for the exit.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconJun 14, 2023 at 4:10 p.m. UTC
Is Crypto Banaished From the Banking System, Austin Convention Center: Mainstage, Austin, Texas, USA - 28 Apr 2023

Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie. (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

BCB Group, a payments processor that links crypto firms to the banking system, ended its planned acquisition of 100-year old Sutor Bank more than a year after it was announced, citing regulatory delays and changing current market conditions.

“The deal that was signed and agreed and finalized in December 2021 could not complete without Bafin's approval of the change of control, and while we were waiting 18 months, the world changed, so we both backed out,” BCB founder Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie said in an interview, referring to Germany’s financial regulator.

BCB noted that there is a “renewed focus from depositors on the safety of funds in financial institutions, as well as attention from regulators on the financial health of banks and the broader banking industry in various jurisdictions, including Germany.” The company said it will now focus on its European strategy through its e-money license in France.

“Whilst we still believe in the team at Sutor and their innovative platforms, ultimately we recognise that in today’s market, unrecognizable compared to the 2021 market, we can each serve our clients on our own foundations more effectively than via the deal originally agreed,” von Landsberg-Sadie said.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

