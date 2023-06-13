Crypto Investing Platform Finblox Starts Offering Tokenized Treasury Yield With OpenEden

The firm acts as an intermediary and invests in OpenEden's TBILL tokens, which are accessible only to accredited investors and institutions because of regulations. It will pass on the yield to users through Finblox's own "T-Bill Token," CEO Peter Hoang, who co-founded the firm, said in an interview. Finblox will take a cut of as much as 1 percentage point from OpenEden’s estimated annual yield, now at around 5.2%.