Aave-Developed Lens Protocol Raises $15M to Expand 'Social Layer' of Web3

Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams, OpenSea co-founder Alex Atallah, entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan and Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal joined the round as angel investors.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJun 8, 2023 at 1:32 p.m. UTC
Lending protocol Aave's decentralized social-media platform, Lens Protocol, has raised $15 million in funding from a group of high-profile investors.

IDEO CoLab Ventures led the funding round, which included General Catalyst, Blockchain Capital and Palm Tree, according to an emailed announcement. Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams, OpenSea co-founder Alex Atallah, entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan and Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal joined the round as angel investors.

Polygon blockchain-based Lens serves as a platform for users to build applications from a single non-fungible token (NFT)-based platform that stores their posts, followers and content.

"By putting ownership and social capital into the hands of people, Lens aims to transform the way we create value, share and monetize on the internet," Lens said.

Lens plans to use the funds raise to continue the expansion of its ecosystem, which was unveiled by Aave in February last year.

Read More: Social Media App MeWe to Bring Frequency Blockchain's Self-Sovereign Identity to Its 20M Users

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

