OKX Chooses Nomura-Backed Crypto Storage Firm Komainu as Custodian

Bitcoin
$25,690.95-4.21%
Ethereum
$1,815.36-3.06%
Binance Coin
$277.09-7.88%
XRP
$0.50832050-5.19%
Cardano
$0.35272700-5.87%
Dogecoin
$0.06654903-7.24%
Solana
$20.03-7.23%
Polygon
$0.82466746-7.19%
Tron
$0.07872357-3.25%
Litecoin
$87.44-6.44%
Polkadot
$5.07-4.39%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.08%
Avalanche
$14.10-4.84%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000801-6.14%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,727.98-4.74%
Uniswap
$4.73-4.97%
Chainlink
$6.09-4.83%
Cosmos
$9.99-6.06%
Monero
$142.20-2.72%
Ethereum Classic
$17.08-5.25%
Stellar
$0.08785500-3.95%
Bitcoin Cash
$109.45-3.80%
Lido DAO
$2.21-4.07%
Internet Computer
$4.33-8.31%
Filecoin
$4.23-8.24%
Aptos
$8.02-9.94%
Quant
$110.27-4.03%
Hedera
$0.04869123-2.54%
Crypto.com
$0.05842685-3.96%
Arbitrum
$1.13-3.20%
NEAR Protocol
$1.50-8.25%
VeChain
$0.01850545-5.13%
ApeCoin
$2.99-6.66%
The Graph
$0.11627034-6.21%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.13%
Algorand
$0.13626168-8.71%
The Sandbox
$0.51598334-14.82%
EOS
$0.84220000-7.32%
Elrond
$36.54-3.09%
Optimism
$1.43-1.25%
Aave
$60.22-3.09%
Decentraland
$0.45470005-10.94%
Fantom
$0.29247847-9.46%
Tezos
$0.84800000-5.99%
Theta
$0.78193478-5.69%
Axie Infinity
$6.62-9.63%
Stacks
$0.53841961-10.03%
Immutable X
$0.72488957-11.22%
Synthetix
$2.26-5.13%
Flow
$0.65793254-8.15%
NEO
$9.35-7.76%
Gala
$0.02645533-8.90%
Curve DAO Token
$0.77495945-7.91%
Kava.io
$1.09+8.89%
Bitcoin SV
$30.33-6.50%
Maker
$639.75-6.75%
Injective Protocol
$7.14-5.58%
Luna Classic
$0.00008862-11.29%
IOTA
$0.18309177-8.74%
PAX Gold
$1,928.21-0.61%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053-9.31%
Chiliz
$0.09358668-6.34%
Mina
$0.49989263-6.95%
eCash
$0.00002298-5.75%
Dash
$39.08-7.22%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.96310538-9.83%
Woo Network
$0.21352813-7.37%
Nexo
$0.64014333-3.05%
Zilliqa
$0.02134196-10.26%
Flare
$0.02107457-7.20%
Mask Network
$4.04-6.60%
THORChain
$1.08-7.09%
Loopring
$0.25765864-6.40%
Enjin
$0.32018337-4.17%
PancakeSwap
$1.57-8.07%
dYdX
$1.95-9.18%
Convex Finance
$3.90-7.73%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19853000-8.26%
FLOKI
$0.00002789-9.83%
NEM
$0.03025629-7.19%
Illuvium
$50.57-2.77%
Holo
$0.00149599-6.23%
Oasis Network
$0.05241861-5.21%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.77%
Qtum
$2.44-7.17%
Zcash
$29.41-7.20%
Fetch.ai
$0.23873346-9.64%
Celo
$0.47556754-11.56%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.23-7.13%
Kusama
$26.30-6.66%
SXP
$0.40429150-7.22%
Audius
$0.21695113-8.03%
Compound
$33.09-6.16%
Ravencoin
$0.01900323-7.61%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.77491158-10.84%
IoTeX
$0.02256345-4.66%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.15-3.07%
ICON
$0.22058658-7.48%
BLUR
$0.42979073-11.78%
Decred
$13.82-9.89%
Stepn
$0.23659972-9.99%
JasmyCoin
$0.00429576-8.47%
Helium
$1.42-1.69%
Yearn Finance
$6,031.66-6.28%
Ankr
$0.02370793-7.83%
EthereumPoW
$1.73-14.23%
Braintrust
$0.70802884-2.04%
0x
$0.20254626-7.07%
Moonbeam
$0.26254477-6.81%
Band Protocol
$1.29-8.93%
Wax
$0.04867603-7.80%
Harmony
$0.01303034-8.33%
Waves
$1.58-7.22%
Siacoin
$0.00298331-5.39%
Sushiswap
$0.74976689-11.54%
SafePal
$0.38933484-4.36%
Joe
$0.41975310-9.50%
Synapse
$0.72292716+6.52%
Skale
$0.03018380-8.34%
Aragon
$3.38-4.15%
Amp
$0.00238829-5.60%
Gains Network
$4.35-8.41%
Livepeer
$4.52-10.18%
Stargate Finance
$0.61751645-6.06%
UMA Protocol
$1.76-8.46%
TerraUSD
$0.01261431-12.57%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02421811-9.19%
DigiByte
$0.00730964-7.98%
Cartesi
$0.16046236-11.09%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16323461+1.98%
Nano
$0.84241535+18.28%
Lisk
$0.77447877-8.42%
Polymath Network
$0.12415627-9.57%
Nervos Network
$0.00329492-8.42%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020-3.83%
SPACE ID
$0.37074882-18.71%
Kyber Network
$0.57057000-8.85%
NuCypher
$0.07990936-0.02%
iExec RLC
$1.36-9.33%
OMG Network
$0.68884248-8.91%
MetisDAO
$21.15-3.32%
Syscoin
$0.12136520-3.82%
Numeraire
$13.49-4.10%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00200511-8.11%
Celsius
$0.19070267-19.89%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.28-9.44%
Chromia
$0.13775751-13.33%
Ren
$0.07591260-9.12%
Steem
$0.17390877-8.07%
Dent
$0.00077913-8.29%
COTI
$0.06140248-8.60%
Secret
$0.34565872-8.94%
NKN
$0.11153807-9.03%
MOBOX
$0.36366448-9.56%
WINkLink
$0.00007110-4.92%
Civic
$0.07966856-6.21%
Request
$0.08117321-6.27%
Spell Token
$0.00052410-10.34%
Bancor
$0.38901544-5.23%
Keep Network
$0.11068178-7.91%
Bifrost
$0.04687982-4.64%
CEEK VR
$0.07019032-9.08%
Sun Token
$0.00586211-2.94%
SuperRare
$0.08149154-11.62%
Index Chain
$0.06659741-15.64%
WazirX
$0.10713652-7.22%
Augur
$5.97-6.78%
XYO Network
$0.00374191-6.28%
Raydium
$0.21511431-6.48%
Reef
$0.00197449-8.77%
Stormx
$0.00389370-8.79%
LooksRare
$0.07779895-9.60%
Moonriver
$5.94-7.56%
RACA
$0.00012026-5.57%
Storj
$0.26957641-8.97%
Saitama
$0.00084803-4.78%
GAS
$2.66-4.23%
Voyager Token
$0.12543190-11.85%
Orchid
$0.06116190-8.90%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17507307-3.22%
Polkastarter
$0.31730868-6.72%
Adventure Gold
$0.40448481-4.40%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16739596-9.59%
Verge
$0.00178896-6.26%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-13.46%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17985955-7.88%
Enzyme
$17.53-3.48%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.63-7.74%
Serum
$0.06681416-9.94%
CLV
$0.04022830-10.07%
Quickswap
$50.60-9.81%
Blue Zelle
$0.05857212-9.63%
district0x
$0.03045564+6.12%
Star Atlas
$0.00173692-6.26%
Stafi
$0.31451554-7.29%
Harvest Finance
$25.74-4.71%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00343833-10.60%
Rarible
$1.11-4.67%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01420690-5.62%
Tokemak
$0.71890566-4.77%
Quantstamp
$0.01186485-5.52%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03091379-6.41%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.85916403-8.47%
Pepe
$0.997e-700-16.46%
Tether
$1.00+0.11%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.11%
Dai
$1.00+0.14%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

OKX Chooses Nomura-Backed Crypto Storage Firm Komainu as Custodian

OKX is the first client to use Komainu Connect, a regulated settlement and custody system for institutional customers.

By Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconJun 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. UTC
Komainu are part-lions statues that are usually placed at the entrance of several Shinto temples. (Shutterstock)

Komainu are part-lions statues that are usually placed at the entrance of several Shinto temples. (Shutterstock)

OKX, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has enlisted the services of digital asset storage firm Komainu, allowing institutional users to keep their crypto within the Nomura-backed custodian while using those funds to trade on the exchange.

It’s a partnership that demonstrates how vertically integrated crypto exchanges can start to emulate traditional finance, segregating operations using third party custodians, in a bid to avoid the possibility of another FTX collapse.

OKX is the first client to use Komainu Connect, a regulated settlement and custody system for institutional customers that offers 24/7 trading with a mix of cold storage, multiparty computation (MPC) and hardware security modules (HSMs).

“Funds deposited in a Komainu custody wallet are moved to a Komainu collateral wallet and then linked to an OKX account,” OKX chief commercial officer Lennix Lai told CoinDesk via email. “The OKX account then mirrors the balance and allows active trading across OKX's 700-plus spot and derivatives markets.”

The Komainu Connect collateral wallet, which OKX has visibility into, is linked to an institutional-grade tri-party account change agreement, Komainu’s head of strategy, Sebastian Widmann explained.

“There exists a tri-party legal agreement between Komainu as the custodian and OKX as the liquidity venue and provider, and Komainu’s client, as the client of OKX,” Widmann said in an interview. “This allows Komainu’s client to trade directly on exchange with Komainu taking care of the settlement requirements.”

OKX would not go into detail about how much assets under custody would be transferred to Komainu, but Lai said it was “significant” and it's expected to grow as the firms enhance their institutional product offering.

“Our standpoint is the more solutions users have, the better. We are offering on-exchange, off-exchange and third-party balance mirror custody solutions,” Lai said.

Komainu was launched in 2020 as a joint venture between Nomura, digital asset manager CoinShares, and digital asset security company Ledger. It’s regulated in Jersey and Dubai with offices in London, Dublin and Singapore.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Ian Allison

Ian Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Follow @IanAllison123 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
KomainuOKXCustodian