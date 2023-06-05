Crypto Hedge Fund Arca Has Trimmed 30% of Its Staff
The company currently has 66 employees, according to LinkedIn.
Arca has laid off 30% of its staff citing the continued crypto winter and regulatory uncertainty.
“Growth has been hard to predict in this extended bear market and uncertain regulatory environment,” a spokesperson for Arca told CoinDesk. “Our headcount adjustment will allow us to preserve capital and resources giving us a greater chance of success until this sector experiences a shift in sentiment and a clear regulatory picture.”
According to LinkedIn, the Los Angeles-based hedge fund currently has 66 employees. Founded in 2018, the company raised $10 million in a Series A funding round in 2021.
Arca has two separate divisions, investment management arm Arca Investments and a division focused on innovation, Arca Labs.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.