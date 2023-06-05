Binance Executive Controlled Bank Accounts Belonging to U.S. Wing in 2019-20: Reuters
Binance.US had claimed to be independent from Binance at the time.
A Binance executive was the main controller of five bank accounts belonging to the crypto exchange's supposedly independent U.S. unit, Reuters reported on Monday, citing bank records.
Guangying Chen was authorized by the now bankrupt crypto lender Silvergate Bank to operate the accounts between 2019 and 2020, Reuters said. Binance.US had to ask Chen and her team to process payments, including the firm's payroll, according to the report, which also cited company messages.
Binance.US has always claimed to be independent from Binance.
Christian Hertenstein, a spokesperson for Binance.US, told Reuters that since Brian Schroder became CEO of the company in late 2021, "no one other than Binance.US officials have had control or access" to its accounts.
Zhao acts as Binance.US's chair and is its majority shareholder. The firm has been exploring ways to reduce his stake in order to enhance the exchange's reputation among U.S regulatory authorities.
Neither Binance nor Binance.US responded to CoinDesk's request for further comment.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.