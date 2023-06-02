U.S. Adds 339K Jobs in May, Blowing Through Estimates for 195K; Bitcoin Steady at $27K

Bitcoin
$27,062.89+0.38%
Ethereum
$1,888.42+1.24%
Binance Coin
$306.75+0.59%
XRP
$0.51443600+1.86%
Cardano
$0.37525700+3.06%
Dogecoin
$0.07200897+0.25%
Solana
$21.15+1.58%
Polygon
$0.90229418+0.67%
Litecoin
$94.48+1.91%
Tron
$0.07647931+2.08%
Polkadot
$5.25+0.36%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000848-0.19%
Avalanche
$14.44+1.70%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,031.24+0.31%
Uniswap
$5.06+0.37%
Chainlink
$6.39-0.54%
Cosmos
$10.57+1.90%
Monero
$147.34-0.14%
Ethereum Classic
$18+0.78%
Stellar
$0.09186300-0.80%
Bitcoin Cash
$113.96+0.80%
Filecoin
$4.94+5.44%
Internet Computer
$4.79+2.41%
Lido DAO
$2.30+11.11%
Aptos
$9.07+6.60%
Quant
$117.84-0.68%
Hedera
$0.05067406-0.64%
Arbitrum
$1.24+7.42%
Crypto.com
$0.05941746+0.59%
NEAR Protocol
$1.60+1.86%
VeChain
$0.01990632-0.60%
The Graph
$0.13188392-0.43%
ApeCoin
$3.11-0.79%
Algorand
$0.15030063+2.22%
The Sandbox
$0.55889587+0.83%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99663830+0.56%
EOS
$0.90460000+1.95%
Elrond
$37.58+2.06%
Optimism
$1.43+0.75%
Aave
$63.99+1.34%
Fantom
$0.32033958+1.57%
Decentraland
$0.48006296+2.44%
Theta
$0.85239675+0.72%
Stacks
$0.61170011+1.35%
Tezos
$0.89700000+0.06%
Axie Infinity
$7.05+0.99%
Immutable X
$0.77248676+2.84%
Synthetix
$2.37+1.23%
Flow
$0.72711500+0.63%
NEO
$10.39+1.68%
Gala
$0.03016791+1.18%
Curve DAO Token
$0.84679617+4.11%
Injective Protocol
$8.07+12.29%
Bitcoin SV
$32.64+1.06%
Maker
$666.39+4.30%
BitTorrent
$0.00000058+0.84%
Kava.io
$1.01-0.01%
IOTA
$0.19896752-0.75%
Chiliz
$0.10171621+2.52%
PAX Gold
$1,977.75+0.30%
Luna Classic
$0.00008478-0.53%
Mina
$0.53948958+0.12%
Dash
$42.23+1.52%
eCash
$0.00002449+0.79%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07+0.13%
Woo Network
$0.23455176+6.27%
Flare
$0.02324997+1.81%
Zilliqa
$0.02310904+1.52%
Nexo
$0.67266305-0.75%
PancakeSwap
$1.76+6.38%
Mask Network
$4.41+3.33%
THORChain
$1.16+3.00%
Loopring
$0.27667621+1.01%
dYdX
$2.08+2.31%
Convex Finance
$4.28+0.35%
Enjin
$0.33071021+0.97%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21633800+0.64%
FLOKI
$0.00003150-1.05%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.53%
NEM
$0.03305961+1.71%
Illuvium
$55.78+3.00%
Fetch.ai
$0.27655458+5.69%
Holo
$0.00160021+0.33%
Qtum
$2.62+1.52%
Zcash
$31.96-0.01%
Oasis Network
$0.05374379+1.74%
Celo
$0.53247972+5.04%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.17+1.15%
Audius
$0.23982644+0.37%
Compound
$36.20+1.56%
Ravencoin
$0.02079925+0.72%
SXP
$0.43059051+3.95%
BLUR
$0.48786426+1.81%
Kusama
$26.14-2.46%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.82850150-0.06%
Decred
$15.50-1.17%
ICON
$0.24001499+2.13%
Stepn
$0.25941365+1.04%
IoTeX
$0.02333351+0.59%
JasmyCoin
$0.00461370+0.28%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.51+1.48%
Yearn Finance
$6,491.28+0.89%
EthereumPoW
$1.93+0.76%
Ankr
$0.02531942+0.22%
Helium
$1.43+3.40%
0x
$0.22017530-0.91%
Braintrust
$0.73566699+1.00%
Band Protocol
$1.43+1.49%
Moonbeam
$0.27537863+0.01%
Harmony
$0.01435679+0.77%
Wax
$0.05317630+0.16%
Waves
$1.71+1.17%
Sushiswap
$0.85121924+0.66%
Siacoin
$0.00316078+1.41%
Skale
$0.03426905+4.33%
Joe
$0.45149707-0.65%
SafePal
$0.40952746-0.88%
Gains Network
$4.87+0.11%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02979819-1.37%
Livepeer
$5.15+1.95%
Amp
$0.00256307-1.17%
Aragon
$3.56+0.29%
UMA Protocol
$1.94+0.56%
Stargate Finance
$0.68058949+0.09%
Cartesi
$0.18309715+0.48%
SPACE ID
$0.46511573-0.28%
TerraUSD
$0.01339191+1.37%
Synapse
$0.68022572+10.57%
DigiByte
$0.00790823+3.31%
Nervos Network
$0.00366315+3.16%
Lisk
$0.81383120+2.21%
Polymath Network
$0.13042279+2.12%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16160384+1.13%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021+3.50%
Kyber Network
$0.61769656+1.75%
iExec RLC
$1.53+0.45%
OMG Network
$0.76822528+1.54%
Nano
$0.74787904+3.09%
Syscoin
$0.13990179+13.17%
MetisDAO
$22.64+5.95%
Numeraire
$14.63+0.68%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00217978+1.65%
NKN
$0.13634409+5.53%
Chromia
$0.15395169+0.70%
Celsius
$0.20622075-0.34%
Secret
$0.39801504-0.09%
Dent
$0.00086802+0.47%
COTI
$0.06871916-1.86%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.42-0.37%
MOBOX
$0.41241077-1.13%
Steem
$0.18238605+1.54%
Ren
$0.07332802+0.87%
WINkLink
$0.00007241+0.75%
NuCypher
$0.05298713+0.00%
Request
$0.08917996+0.49%
Bifrost
$0.05369870+3.00%
Civic
$0.08456908+0.83%
Spell Token
$0.00057996-2.23%
Keep Network
$0.12063562+0.59%
Bancor
$0.41451886+0.50%
Index Chain
$0.07999403+2.36%
CEEK VR
$0.06944177+4.22%
SuperRare
$0.09228289-0.92%
Sun Token
$0.00594028+1.49%
XYO Network
$0.00410758+3.50%
WazirX
$0.11332277-1.85%
Augur
$6.43+0.66%
Reef
$0.00220012-0.19%
RACA
$0.00014318+0.68%
Stormx
$0.00424842+0.33%
LooksRare
$0.08414229-1.77%
Raydium
$0.21370910-2.01%
Moonriver
$6.34+0.55%
Storj
$0.29866172+1.23%
Voyager Token
$0.14097812-0.63%
Saitama
$0.00089078+0.80%
Orchid
$0.06554760+0.78%
GAS
$2.77+1.41%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18864948-0.10%
Adventure Gold
$0.44755669+1.34%
Polkastarter
$0.34635395+1.21%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000013.09%
Verge
$0.00192280-0.09%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16310465+4.36%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19562192+1.63%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.88+1.46%
Serum
$0.07223093-0.63%
Enzyme
$18.35+0.01%
CLV
$0.04551348+2.19%
Quickswap
$56.40+0.76%
Blue Zelle
$0.06575478+3.10%
Star Atlas
$0.00184814+0.53%
Stafi
$0.34329572+0.86%
Harvest Finance
$27.58+1.33%
district0x
$0.02039924+1.56%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00389382-1.66%
Rarible
$1.18+0.44%
Tokemak
$0.75045864+1.02%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01425172-0.46%
Quantstamp
$0.01230074+1.17%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03122558-6.50%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.95245289+1.67%
Pepe
$0.00000126-4.30%
Tether
$1.00+0.09%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.07%
Dai
$1.00+0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

U.S. Adds 339K Jobs in May, Blowing Through Estimates for 195K; Bitcoin Steady at $27K

The strong print likely advances the case for the Fed to continue its string of rate hikes at its upcoming June meeting.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconJun 2, 2023 at 12:35 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 2, 2023 at 12:44 p.m. UTC
The job market remains hot with almost two jobs available for every person seeking employment. (CoinDesk/Helene Braun)

(CoinDesk/Helene Braun)

The U.S. economy added 339,000 jobs in May, according to a Friday morning report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). That's ahead of an upwardly revised 294,000 jobs in April and sharply higher than economist forecasts for 195,000. April's job gain was originally reported at 253,000.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% versus 3.4% in April and against estimates for 3.5%.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) remained at just above $27,000 in the minutes following the BLS release.

In its fight to tame stubbornly high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve has embarked on an historic string of rate hikes since early 2022. Sharply higher rates, however, have barely dented the strong employment market, giving the central bank at least one reason to continue tightening monetary policy.

The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets next on June 13-14, and markets overwhelmingly expect the central bank to again boost rates – a sharp change from just one month ago, when investors were nearly certain the Fed would pause in its rate hike cycle. That switch in attitude over the past few weeks has taken its toll on bitcoin, which tumbled from nearly $30,000 to the $27,000 level it was at just prior to this morning's data.

Checking more report details shows average hourly earnings up 0.3% in May versus April's 0.4% and expectations for 0.4%. On a year-over-year basis, average hourly earnings were ahead 4.3%, inline with expectations and down from 4.4% in April.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's co-regional news chief, Americas. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @SteveAlpher on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
EmploymentJobsFederal ReserveBitcoin