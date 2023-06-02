Cathedra Bitcoin to Deploy Crypto Miners at 360 Mining's Texas Site
Cathedra will pay $55 per megawatt hour of power plus 10% of gross bitcoin mined at the location.
Crypto miner Cathedra Bitcoin (CBIT) plans deploy equipment at a Texas site owned by 360 Mining, which uses off-grid natural gas to supply electricity for bitcoin production.
The agreement covers a total supply of 2 megawatts of mining capacity, with an initial 0.3 megawatt deployment in the next 60 days. At full blast, the location is forecast to produce at least 54 petahash per second (PH/s) incremental hashrate, Cathdera said Friday.
The deal sees Vancouver-based Cathedra paying $55 per megawatt hour of power used plus 10% of gross bitcoin mined at the site to the Austin, Texas-based company.
Cathedra said the agreement makes it the first publicly listed miner utilizing both on- and off-grid energy. Off-grid energy can allow bitcoin miners to escape some criticism of destabilizing the electricity grid due to the power consumption involved while also providing the option of selling power to the grid should it be advantageous to do so.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.