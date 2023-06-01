Sui Blockchain Signs Multiyear Deal With Red Bull Racing
Sui will roll out a series of digital experience for racing fans over the coming months.
Sui, whose blockchain went live less than a month ago, has signed a multiyear deal to become the blockchain partner of Formula One's Oracle Red Bull Racing team. The blockchain's native token (SUI) rose by 1.7% before receding on the news.
This is not Red Bull's first foray into the crypto industry. Last year it signed a $150 million deal with derivatives exchange Bybit. The team said Sui will roll out a series of digital experiences for racing fans over the coming months.
Sui's token was issued on May 3 and debuted at $1.35 after earlier being sold at between $0.03 and $0.10. It is currently trading at $0.97.
“Oracle Red Bull Racing was an early adopter of Blockchain technology in Formula 1," Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said. "Partnering with Sui will elevate that experience, making access easier, more secure and engaging.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.