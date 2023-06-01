Crypto Exchange Kraken’s Canada Customer Deposits Rose 25% After Binance Announced Departure

“We’ve all committed to using a third-party custodian as part of the commitments we’ve made, and I think we will continue to have that discussion with the regulators,” said Greenberg. “It’s one of those things where there are pros and cons, and I think the regulator is aware of the pros and cons and options around this. At the end of the day, what matters most for us is that our clients’ assets are safe and secure and not open for rug pulls or other types of things.”