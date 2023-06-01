Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Buys 12,500 Bitmain Machines for $40.5M
The company has been busy scooping up assets during the crypto bear market, but discounts are getting smaller.
CleanSpark (CLSK) has purchased another 12,500 bitcoin mining rigs for $40.5 million, the latest in a series of purchases during the market slump, according to a Thursday press release.
The machines will add 1.76 exahash/second (EH/s) of computing power, or hashrate, to CleanSpark's operations, bringing them closer to their target of 16 EH/s for the end of 2023. As of the end of April, the firm's hashrate stood at 6.7 EH/s.
The first 6,000 Bitmain Antminer S19 XP machines will be shipped by the manufacturer in June, and the remainder in August, the press release said.
CleanSpark has been buying assets from distressed miners during the crypto bear market that has seen a number major mining firms declare bankruptcy or otherwise restructure. In April, for instance, the miner purchased 45,000 Antminer S19 XPs – enough to double its hashrate – and in February, it acquired 20,000 rigs at a 25% discount.
However, the discount on the purchase announced today is almost non-existent. The machines were bought at a price of $23 per terahash (TH) versus a market rate of $23.27 on May 31, according to mining services firm Luxor Technologies.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.