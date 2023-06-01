Bitcoin
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Buys 12,500 Bitmain Machines for $40.5M

The company has been busy scooping up assets during the crypto bear market, but discounts are getting smaller.

By Eliza Gkritsi
AccessTimeIconJun 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
CleanSpark Georgia

CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford and Executive Chairman Matt Schultz (Eliza Gkritsi/CoinDesk)

CleanSpark (CLSK) has purchased another 12,500 bitcoin mining rigs for $40.5 million, the latest in a series of purchases during the market slump, according to a Thursday press release.

The machines will add 1.76 exahash/second (EH/s) of computing power, or hashrate, to CleanSpark's operations, bringing them closer to their target of 16 EH/s for the end of 2023. As of the end of April, the firm's hashrate stood at 6.7 EH/s.

The first 6,000 Bitmain Antminer S19 XP machines will be shipped by the manufacturer in June, and the remainder in August, the press release said.

CleanSpark has been buying assets from distressed miners during the crypto bear market that has seen a number major mining firms declare bankruptcy or otherwise restructure. In April, for instance, the miner purchased 45,000 Antminer S19 XPs – enough to double its hashrate – and in February, it acquired 20,000 rigs at a 25% discount.

However, the discount on the purchase announced today is almost non-existent. The machines were bought at a price of $23 per terahash (TH) versus a market rate of $23.27 on May 31, according to mining services firm Luxor Technologies.

Read more: Bitcoin Mining Earnings Wrap: Marathon Shares Underperform After New SEC Subpoena

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

