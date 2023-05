Washington Ignored Crypto for Now. That’s Good for Bitcoin.

It sure looks like crypto, bitcoin and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are going to be hot topics on the campaign trail leading up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election. “The current regime, clearly, has it out for Bitcoin,” Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and Republican candidate for president, said last week . “And if it continues for another four years, they’ll probably end up killing it.” One can’t help wondering if this is bait for libertarian-minded crypto advocates who might view Republicans’ attacks on civil liberties (anti-abortion and anti-trans legislation, book bans, etc) distasteful. And here’s CoinDesk’s Daniel Kuhn on the growing culture war around bitcoin.