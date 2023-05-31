Crypto Bridging Protocol Multichain ‘Unable to Contact’ CEO Zhaojun

Bitcoin
$27,067.69-2.27%
Ethereum
$1,866.82-1.90%
Binance Coin
$306.35-1.93%
XRP
$0.50886955-2.67%
Cardano
$0.37484900-0.62%
Dogecoin
$0.07157775-1.08%
Polygon
$0.88582151-1.09%
Solana
$20.69-2.61%
Tron
$0.07583351-0.42%
Polkadot
$5.31-2.33%
Litecoin
$89.51-2.66%
Binance USD
$0.99919186-0.11%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000842-3.13%
Avalanche
$14.10-2.40%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,070.90-1.96%
Uniswap
$5.04-1.89%
Chainlink
$6.48-1.56%
Cosmos
$10.52-2.70%
Monero
$147.92-3.54%
Ethereum Classic
$17.97-1.57%
Stellar
$0.09076900+0.68%
Bitcoin Cash
$112.83-1.30%
Internet Computer
$4.68-3.39%
Filecoin
$4.72-2.98%
Lido DAO
$2.11-2.26%
Quant
$116.42+1.94%
Aptos
$8.29-2.28%
Hedera
$0.05141484-2.55%
Crypto.com
$0.05927433-1.17%
VeChain
$0.02042843-1.77%
Arbitrum
$1.16-6.17%
NEAR Protocol
$1.57-2.84%
The Graph
$0.13376876+3.39%
ApeCoin
$3.15-1.22%
Algorand
$0.14691839-2.44%
Paxos Dollar
$0.97653917-3.16%
The Sandbox
$0.53104251-3.05%
EOS
$0.88520000-2.65%
Elrond
$36.59-0.48%
Aave
$63.87-3.84%
Optimism
$1.39-3.86%
Fantom
$0.31311133-4.15%
Decentraland
$0.46283762-3.11%
Tezos
$0.90035000-3.45%
Theta
$0.83035100-4.05%
Stacks
$0.59422678-5.63%
Axie Infinity
$6.88-2.25%
Flow
$0.72114988-3.67%
Synthetix
$2.33-2.89%
NEO
$10.49-1.50%
Immutable X
$0.72939152-5.05%
Gala
$0.02918428-2.59%
Curve DAO Token
$0.81658503-1.71%
Bitcoin SV
$32.62-3.67%
Injective Protocol
$7.20-3.58%
Maker
$637.18-0.68%
Kava.io
$1.03-6.58%
BitTorrent
$0.00000059-1.84%
IOTA
$0.20035042-2.61%
Chiliz
$0.09853758-1.61%
PAX Gold
$1,972.43+0.12%
Luna Classic
$0.00008410-2.48%
Mina
$0.53824965-4.45%
Dash
$41.85-3.91%
eCash
$0.00002410-3.23%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07-1.21%
Flare
$0.02338526-4.94%
Nexo
$0.68072707-2.13%
Zilliqa
$0.02272513-2.46%
Woo Network
$0.21957887-2.91%
Mask Network
$4.41-2.29%
Loopring
$0.27902678-3.74%
THORChain
$1.12-2.59%
dYdX
$2.04-4.45%
Convex Finance
$4.23-3.87%
PancakeSwap
$1.63-5.60%
Enjin
$0.32402319-2.95%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.08%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21193400-3.10%
FLOKI
$0.00003143-4.08%
NEM
$0.03257475-2.25%
Holo
$0.00157394-1.68%
Illuvium
$52.23+5.81%
Zcash
$32.25-4.28%
Fetch.ai
$0.26355394-2.58%
Qtum
$2.62-3.21%
Oasis Network
$0.05194449-2.42%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.97-4.14%
Celo
$0.50064468-3.03%
Audius
$0.23502073-2.81%
Ravencoin
$0.02065947-3.14%
Compound
$35.70-1.76%
Decred
$15.81-3.95%
SXP
$0.41344816+3.41%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.83378590-3.92%
Kusama
$25.87-0.43%
BLUR
$0.47515873-4.58%
ICON
$0.23746499-3.87%
Stepn
$0.25495281-3.20%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.55-0.51%
IoTeX
$0.02301538-1.89%
JasmyCoin
$0.00453090-1.84%
Yearn Finance
$6,458.40-1.68%
Ankr
$0.02536824-3.48%
EthereumPoW
$1.92-5.61%
Helium
$1.35-3.85%
0x
$0.22090372-3.34%
Braintrust
$0.73158448-3.54%
Moonbeam
$0.27664336-3.17%
Harmony
$0.01444464-5.20%
Wax
$0.05276225-3.26%
Band Protocol
$1.38-3.96%
Waves
$1.71-3.18%
Siacoin
$0.00314443-3.04%
Sushiswap
$0.83586787-3.66%
SafePal
$0.41037240+0.56%
Gains Network
$4.82-4.37%
Skale
$0.03246019-2.80%
Joe
$0.42662882-4.89%
Amp
$0.00253044-5.36%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02818144-1.50%
Aragon
$3.48-2.09%
Livepeer
$4.91-2.51%
UMA Protocol
$1.92-3.10%
Stargate Finance
$0.66569229-5.52%
Cartesi
$0.18087509-4.70%
TerraUSD
$0.01346445-3.73%
SPACE ID
$0.45775974-5.77%
DigiByte
$0.00755409-3.20%
Nervos Network
$0.00351629-4.21%
Lisk
$0.80473216-4.46%
Synapse
$0.60779423-6.28%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15824295-0.21%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020-4.22%
Kyber Network
$0.60664590-3.45%
iExec RLC
$1.52-4.27%
Polymath Network
$0.12192168-19.27%
OMG Network
$0.74958388-4.97%
Nano
$0.71065697-0.80%
MetisDAO
$21.32-6.11%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00215409-1.76%
Numeraire
$14.36-2.85%
Celsius
$0.21017476-4.16%
Secret
$0.41233288-7.03%
Chromia
$0.15234050+6.98%
Syscoin
$0.12095088-4.16%
COTI
$0.07035722+2.59%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.42-5.02%
Dent
$0.00084752-3.18%
MOBOX
$0.41665896-3.20%
Steem
$0.18074300-3.31%
NKN
$0.11472253-4.84%
Ren
$0.07281306-2.34%
NuCypher
$0.05298713+0.00%
WINkLink
$0.00007142-2.90%
Spell Token
$0.00058927+0.01%
Request
$0.08873824+1.56%
Bifrost
$0.05332915+3.55%
Keep Network
$0.12328823-1.43%
Civic
$0.08354091-3.07%
Bancor
$0.40844868-2.46%
Index Chain
$0.07767951-6.99%
SuperRare
$0.09047663-2.96%
CEEK VR
$0.06601422-5.00%
Sun Token
$0.00576330-1.03%
WazirX
$0.11592472-2.85%
Augur
$6.35-3.04%
XYO Network
$0.00394193-0.52%
Reef
$0.00215460-2.52%
Raydium
$0.22870698+15.79%
RACA
$0.00014175-2.66%
Stormx
$0.00423143-2.27%
LooksRare
$0.08321261-6.99%
Moonriver
$6.31-2.78%
Storj
$0.29320482-4.01%
Voyager Token
$0.13902456-1.93%
Saitama
$0.00088330-5.21%
Orchid
$0.06573662-2.27%
GAS
$2.77-2.81%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18512674-6.90%
Adventure Gold
$0.44091277-2.78%
Polkastarter
$0.34148657-2.51%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-16.56%
Verge
$0.00192505-5.02%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19325408-2.83%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15514519-1.39%
Serum
$0.07120191-0.74%
Enzyme
$18.14-2.22%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76-2.18%
CLV
$0.04477142-3.22%
Quickswap
$55.89-3.18%
Blue Zelle
$0.06294609-2.30%
district0x
$0.02890000+3.21%
Star Atlas
$0.00183819-4.38%
Stafi
$0.34103405-4.33%
Harvest Finance
$27.04-3.29%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00405231-12.21%
Rarible
$1.22-1.55%
Tokemak
$0.74835633-0.99%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01439062-3.62%
Quantstamp
$0.01259451-1.78%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03424628-14.03%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.94819684-3.87%
Pepe
$0.00000123-9.35%
Tether
$0.99939382-0.11%
USD Coin
$0.99914286-0.11%
Dai
$0.99878710-0.13%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Crypto Bridging Protocol Multichain ‘Unable to Contact’ CEO Zhaojun

Multichain's team says it cannot maintain some cross-chain bridges without getting access permissions from its AWOL chief.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconMay 31, 2023 at 5:54 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Bridge hand grasp fog future (Aleksandr Barsukov/Unsplash)

Multichain can't get ahold of its bridges (Aleksandr Barsukov/Unsplash)

Multichain, one of largest bridging protocols in the crypto ecosystem, said Wednesday it was suspending cross-chain routes and revealed that its CEO Zhaojun could not be contacted.

“In the past two days, the Multichain protocol has experienced multiple issues due to unforeseeable circumstances,” the account tweeted. “The team has done everything possible to maintain the protocol running, but we are currently unable to contact CEO Zhaojun and obtain the necessary server access for maintenance.”

Without server access the remaining team revealed it could not keep the bridges online for  Kekchain, PublicMint, Dyno Chain, Red Light Chain, Dexit, Ekta, HPB, ONUS, Omax, Findora and Planq.

After days of rumors, the disclosure of Multichain’s server access issues served to confirm that at least one key team member has gone AWOL. Zhaojun has not responded to CoinDesk via Telegram since being contacted when problems first arose last week.

Multichain’s native token MULTI was trading around $4.11 at press time, having lost nearly half its value in the past seven days.

Edited by Danny Nelson.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
BridgeMultiChainOn-chain Data