Crypto Bridging Protocol Multichain ‘Unable to Contact’ CEO Zhaojun
Multichain's team says it cannot maintain some cross-chain bridges without getting access permissions from its AWOL chief.
Multichain, one of largest bridging protocols in the crypto ecosystem, said Wednesday it was suspending cross-chain routes and revealed that its CEO Zhaojun could not be contacted.
“In the past two days, the Multichain protocol has experienced multiple issues due to unforeseeable circumstances,” the account tweeted. “The team has done everything possible to maintain the protocol running, but we are currently unable to contact CEO Zhaojun and obtain the necessary server access for maintenance.”
Without server access the remaining team revealed it could not keep the bridges online for Kekchain, PublicMint, Dyno Chain, Red Light Chain, Dexit, Ekta, HPB, ONUS, Omax, Findora and Planq.
After days of rumors, the disclosure of Multichain’s server access issues served to confirm that at least one key team member has gone AWOL. Zhaojun has not responded to CoinDesk via Telegram since being contacted when problems first arose last week.
Multichain’s native token MULTI was trading around $4.11 at press time, having lost nearly half its value in the past seven days.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.